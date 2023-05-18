MSC is the first company in the world with a fleet of container ships with a capacity of five million teu

The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is The first company in the world to have a fleet of container ships have exceeded the threshold of five million teu of capacity. After becoming a world leader in the sector over two years ago of containerized maritime transport having increased capacity of hold of its fleet to 4,3 million teu, bypassing in the ranking the Maersk group that led it for decades (
of 5 January
2022), now MSC - according to Alphaliner findings, consulting company for the shipping sector containerized - has crossed, for the first time in history of this industry, the share of the five million teu, raising the Capacity of its fleet of one million teu in the only last 22 months buying 306 ships with a capacity of 1.2 Million teu from August 2020.
A rapid and significant growth that, Alphaliner noted, is set to continue with the future taking over of approximately 127 ships for a total of 1,66 million teu that would bring MSC to have a hold capacity of 6,75 million teu over the next two years, unless you start in the meantime scrapping tonnage considered no longer useful, or necessary.