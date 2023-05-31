Port of Genoa, procedural errors in paperwork reduced by 70%

Exceptionally positive outcome of the 2023 edition of the course on dockside digitalisation, process automation, efficiency facilitating dialogue between maritime agencies and the Port Authority Port, and thus lowering the percentage of practices either to be corrected or to be fully revised, which was realised in collaboration between the Port Authority of Genoa and Assagenti, the association of Genoa's maritime agents. The success of the course was highlighted by the president of Assagenti: "the results," announced Paolo Pessina, "are exceptionally positive. One number for all: the errors of procedure errors that make it essential to reiterate practices and therefore of document exchanges in the port of Genoa, have been lowered by 70%'.
The course was attended by 50 participants, all of them maritime agencies in Genoa, and for this second edition edition the lecturers involved were: Stefano Antonelli, Donato Castigliego, Udalrigo Massimo and Emilio Viviani. The association of maritime agents of Genoa has announced that, having verified the success of the initiative, the format will be exported to all Italian ports italy and the Maritime Director for Liguria, Admiral inspector Liardo, announced that the results of the course will be brought to the attention of the General Command of the Corps of Port Authorities for appropriate and subsequent evaluations.