Agreement between the AdSP of the Central Adriatic and the regional agency of the Marche for environmental protection

The Authority of Harbour System of the Central Adriatic Sea and the regional agency for environmental protection Arpa Marche have undersigned an institutional framework agreement with the purpose of starting a technical-scientific collaboration in order to realize common activities aimed at the integration and strengthening of the environmental knowledge and competences tied to the harbour activities in the optical of the objectives of sustainable development fixed from the European Union. Other purposes of the understanding are to cooperate in order to identify the best methods of monitoring the various environmental matrices and to ensure the continuous improvement of the use of the territory, from the harbour activities, to the benefit of the community.
The fields of cooperation between AdSP and Arpa Marche affect the planning of the harbour and urban system, which must be respectful of the criteria of energy and environmental sustainability, in accordance with the policies promoted by the European directives in matter, the definition of strategic addresses for the implementation of specific measures to improve energy efficiency and to promote the use of renewable energies in harbour, urban and industrial. Among the themes to be developed together, there are the definition and implementation of systems of monitoring of air quality, energy consumption, marine waters in the harbour area, underwater noise and specific indicators that allow to have a total picture of scientifically structured information, useful to plan the actions of improvement of the urban habitat. Other points of the agreement concern the design and organization of meetings on topics of common interest and the promotion of activities of dissemination of environmental culture increasingly to the citizen.
The concrete collaboration on each subject of the protocol will be defined, from time to time, by specific conventions. The first shared action will cover the updating of the classification of sediments in order to accelerate the escavo action of the seabeds in the ports of Ancona and Pesaro.