The hauliers denounce the blocking of actions to improve the operation of trucks in the port of La Spezia

Irresponsible the decision to stop in La Spezia the actions for improve the operation of trucks in port. They denounce it the road haulage associations Confartigianato Trasporti, Anita, Assotir, Fita Cna and TrasportoUnito in response to the receipt of a Official communication from the President of the Authority of Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, in which it is announced that "following the negative vote of the Body of Partnership at the sitting of 27 May last, the ordinance on the Regulation of access for heavy goods vehicles in the port of Spezia and introduction of service levels of the port system' will not be adopted because, pursuant to point (c), paragraph 3, art. 11 bis of Law 84/94, this body is responsible for the 'determination of service levels likely to affect on the overall functionality and operation of the port'. With this deliberative act by the collegiate body competent is therefore considered concluded the experimental phase of management of the ordinance itself. It is understood that the remaining part of the ordinance, relating to a mere regulation of parking and viability, without prejudice to the sharing of the Authority Marittima, will be the subject of a new ordinance, taken in the final way".
"We take note - the associations replied road haulage - that the representatives of port operators have decided to reject the order with which the Port Authority, By adjusting the loading and unloading times and waiting times of the trucks, set the objective of committing the whole port community to the compliance with adequate service levels pursuant to Law 84, i.e. maximum loading and unloading times beyond which to do intervene penalty or (in the very rare case of a acceleration) forms of rewards. We cannot, therefore, consider this an irresponsible choice that blocks the attempt to improve the operation of trucks in the port, while reducing the huge extra costs of waiting and queues that Road haulage companies have to suffer on a daily basis, without forget the unbearable hardships to which the drivers'.
"Even more serious - they underlined Confartigianato Trasporti, Anita, Assotir, Fita Cna and TrasportoUnito - is that by saying no to the ordinance the operators have blocked an action also useful for the capabilities of the services ports to the goods and therefore to strengthen competitiveness of the entire airport. A rejection that comes after a transient experimentation lasting months that had allowed, for the first time, to measure in the field the times of entry and exit from the port and focus on some problems on which to intervene with next steps and that the objective was to reduce pollution and the constant pressure that the city has to endure. Perhaps, however, it is precisely the will to maintain the status quo, in spite of the entire city, and respect for all operators in the logistics chain, which voted against wanted to emphasize."