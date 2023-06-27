Anek Lines rejects an acquisition offer filed by Marios Iliopoulos (Seajets)

Greek shipping company Anek Lines said on Thursday it had rejected a takeover offer by three companies that lead the company to Marios Iliopoulos, owner of the Seajets company that makes links to the company. mariners from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Heraklion to the Cyclades islands. Anek said the proposal was put forward on June 14 to investors and partners representing 57% percent of the company's share capital.
Anek released the contents of a letter sent to the three companies in Iliopoulos on Thursday in which it was specified that, " despite the timing of the proposal of your companies is singular, given that Anek's ongoing merger with Attica Group is note to the public as early as September 2022 ( of the 21 and 27 September 2022, ndr ), we have studied in depth the individual elements and the terms of validity of your proposal for the acquisition of the debt and some shares of the Anek company, as well as the information that you have brought to our attention. " In the letter, Anek explained that he believed the proposal was less interesting than the agreement with Attica and that there were significantly greater risks, and it was therefore deemed an invalid alternative. Among the risks involved in Iliopoulos's proposal were the uncertainty of the financing of the proposed investment and the conditions of conducting due diligence procedure, which, Anek recalled, has already been brought to term relatively to the proposed merger with Attica.
In addition, according to Anek, Iliopoulos ' proposal would not take into account the cash needs of the Anek against third party creditors and would not take into account even the possible necessary transition due to the potential termination of the joint venture between Anek and the Superfast of Attica Group, a joint venture that operates maritime links between Greece and Italy, with possible operational risks.