Tomorrow there will be a conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector

|15.00-15.20
|Opening
|
|Giuseppe Ricci, General Manager Energy Evolution, Eni
|15.20-16.00
|
Policies and opportunities
|
|
Effects of the energy transition on the shipowning sector
|
|Mario Mattioli, President of Confitarma and Federazione del Mare
|
|Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori
|
|
Low Carbon Fuel
|
|Ugo Salerno, Chairman - CEO RINA
|
|
The maritime sector in the national context
|
|Pasquale Lorusso, Vice President of Confindustria with Delegation
to the Economy of the Sea
|
|
The role of maritime administration in the processes of
Decarbonisation
|
|Luigi Giardino, Head of the Navigation Safety Department and
Maritime Security, General Command of the Corps of Captaincies of
Port - Coast Guard
|
|
Navy and decarbonization
|
|Enrico Credendino, Chief of Staff, Navy
|16.10-16.50
|
Vectors and technologies, moderated by Teresita Valentini
|
|
Research and Development in the marine engine sector
|
|Stefano De Marco, General Manager, Sales - Business Development
SEAF, Wärtsilä
|
|
Energy carriers at the service of decarbonisation
|
|Marina Barbanti, General Manager, Unem
|
|
Logistics and infrastructure
|
|Silvia Migliorini, Director of Federchimica/Assogasliquidi
|16.50-17.10
|
A possible and sustainable roadmap
|
|Maurizio Maugeri, Head Sustainable B2B Coordination, Energy
Evolution, Eni
|17.10-17.20
|Q&A Session
|17.20-17.40
|Intervenes
|
|Maria Tripodi, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs and
International cooperation
|17.40-17.50
|Closing of the works
|
|Lapo Pistelli, Director of Public Affairs, Eni