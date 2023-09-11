Two new orders for the navalmeccanica company Rosetti Marino

The Italian shipbuilding company Rosetti Marino has
awarded two new orders, with the first issued by French
Chantiers de l'Atlantique concerning an EPC contract for the
construction of the Electric Substation Jacket weighs about 2,000
tons for the electricity operator's offshore wind farm
German Nordseecluster RWE. The purpose of the project assigned to
Rosetti Marino includes engineering, procurement and
construction (EPC) and load out for delivery. Activities
They will start soon and should be completed by summer 2025.
The second project awarded by Snam Rete Gas Spa to Rosetti
Marino, in collaboration with Saipem (as lead partner
of the consortium) and Micoperi, is related to plants for
Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) to be developed in the
Adriatic Sea, off the coast of Ravenna. The scope of work
of the project includes engineering, procurement and
construction and load out for the delivery of a new platform
Jacket and Deck and mooring structures
for FSRU and LNG ships. Activities will start
immediately and should be completed by November 2024.