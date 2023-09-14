testata inforMARE
Cerca
14 September 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:03 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
MEETINGS
On October 2nd the sixth edition of "Un mare di Svizzera" will be held in Lugano
The conference will be divided into three sessions
Lugano
September 14, 2023
The sixth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland", conference On the issues of infrastructure, transport and logistics, will be held on 2 October in Lugano, in the usual venue of the LAC, Lugano Art and Culture. Three main sessions of the meeting which is organised by the Ticino Section of ASTAG, The Swiss Road Transport Association. The first focused on the relationship between road transport and railways and on concrete prospects not only of transition, but also of integration between two modes of transport that will remain; the second direct from the port system of Genoa and Savona on the report Sea-territories and the third on the logistics issue with particular reference to hinterlands, freight centres and traffic flows.

Program

9.30 am START WORK: Greetings

Michele Foletti, Mayor of the City of Lugano

Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa

Raffaele De Rosa, President of the Council of State

Adriano Sala, President of ASTAG Ticino

Filippo Lombardi, President LILF (Lugano International Logistics Forum)
10.15 FIRST SESSION:

Iron-rubber: integration, not opposition

Alexander Muhm, Head of Freight Traffic SBB CFF FFS

Reto Jaussi, Director of ASTAG

I. ROUND TABLE:

The role of road transport and the energy transition possible

Francesco Romano, Managing Director Scania Schweiz AG
"The ecological transition and new generation trucks. What the challenges and timing of implementation towards minors or no emissions"

Giuseppe Di Iorio, Director Camion Transport SA
"The use electric, hydrogen or alternative fuel trucks. What are the challenges for road haulage entrepreneurs in terms of construction of the necessary infrastructures, management of Fleets and use"

Maurizio Longo, Secretary General of Trasportounita
"The Italian situation"
11.00 SECOND SESSION:

Route to the Mediterranean

Paolo Piacenza, Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP del Mar Western Ligurian
"From the breakwater to the future of the most great logistics hub of southern Europe"

II. ROUND TABLE:

Industry, logistics and Mediterranean

Juan Pablo Richards, Region South Europe Senior Managing Director Hapag-Lloyd

Giuseppe Prudente, Senior Vice President & Chief Logistic Officer MSC

Massimiliano Cozzani, Marketing & Sales Senior Manager PSA

Representative of Migros Group

Fabio Regazzi, National Councillor, President USAM and Swiss Shippers' Council

Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori
12.15 THIRD SESSION:

The logistics hub of the South West From incomplete to ultimate. The system of works

Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI)

Remigio Ratti, VP SwissRailvolution and Comitato ProGottardo

III. ROUND TABLE:

Backports, freight centers and middle lands

Angelo Betto, Member of the SpedlogSwiss Ticino Committee

Ignazio Messina, CEO Ignazio Messina & C. Spa

Vincenzo Romeo, CEO Nova Marine Carriers

Beni Kunz, Executive Board Member Hupac Group

Gerardo Ghiliotto, Vice President of the Slala Foundation

Alessandro Santi, President of Federagenti
13.00 CONCLUSIONS

Compared: Ministries of Transport Switzerland - Italy

Edoardo Rixi, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Infrastructure Transportation, Italy

Albert Rösti, Head of the Federal Department of the Environment and Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC), Switzerland

The work will be moderated by:

Simone Gallotti (Il Secolo XIX, Genoa) and Alessandro Chiara (RSI, Lugano)
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
ACCIDENTS
A dead man and a serious injury in the port of Salerno
Salerno
Two officers of the ro-ro "Cartour Delta" have been swept up by a tractor
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Eight proposals by The European House-Ambrosetti for the sea filiage
Trieste
In Trieste the first edition of the Sea Resource Forum in Trieste
PORTS
MIT has approved the new organic plant of the Central Adriatic System Authority of the Central Adriatic System
Ancona
An increase in personnel of 29 units
The presidents of the Italian Portugian System Authorities thefts for the statements of the President of ART
PORTS
The presidents of the Italian Portugian System Authorities thefts for the statements of the President of ART
Rome
They threaten to protect in all the locations, the image, the correctness, transparency and tertiousness of the actions of the port bodies
Inaugural the construction of the new container terminal of the port of Rijeka
PORTS
Inaugural the construction of the new container terminal of the port of Rijeka
Rijeka
The first phase, which will become operational in 2025, will have a capacity of 650mila teu
PORTS
MSC's agreement with the city-State of Hamburg has unlimited duration
Hamburg
Commitment to increase traffic of at least one million teu in the German port as of 2031
The MSC shipowner group presents an offer to buy German terminalist company HHLA
PORTS
The MSC shipowner group presents an offer to buy German terminalist company HHLA
Hamburg
Binding agreement with the City-State of Hamburg on the basis of which the latter will detain 50.1% of the bidder
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In Switzerland, the new Basel Nord trimodal terminal has been approved.
Bern
The project is carried out by Swiss lenders SBB Cargo and Hupac and Germany's Contargo.
Never so high the quarterly index of connecting Italian ports to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services
SHIPPING
Never so high the quarterly index of connecting Italian ports to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services
Geneva
UNCTAD set it up for the July-September period at 79.1 (+ 4.5%). Genoa returns leader of links to the network
In July, the growth trend of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal significantly eased.
SHIPPING
In July, the growth trend of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal significantly eased.
The Cairo
A total of 2,158 vessels transited (+ 2.6%)
SHIPPING
In the second quarter of 2023 the number of vessels transited in the Panama Canal decreased by -4.1%
Panamá
In the first half of the year, the decline was -0.6% percent.
Dreeke (BLG) : To ensure the competitiveness of German ports the government is expected to deliver 400 million a year
PORTS
Dreeke (BLG) : To ensure the competitiveness of German ports the government is expected to deliver 400 million a year
Breed
The 38 million currently allocated, he said, was not enough.
SHIPPING
The green maritime corridors? They will only work if supported by public funds
Copenhagen
The report by the Global Maritime Forum and the Getting to Zero Coalition
The International Transport Workers ' Federation has been declared an unwanted organization in Russia
JOBS
The International Transport Workers ' Federation has been declared an unwanted organization in Russia
Moscow / London
The Russian seafarers ' union denounces that the allegations about the ITF's anti-Russian activities are absolutely false
PORTS
Designed a new cruise terminal for the port of Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Daryanani : competition is immense and we must progress and fight to be the best
PORTS
The Greek Parliament has approved the agreement for the privatisation of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa.
Athens
Ok to the acquisition of 67% of the capital of the institution by the Grimaldi Group
Merger between logistics companies Naxco and Galardi
LOGISTICS
Merger between logistics companies Naxco and Galardi
Suresnes / Prato
The French company's annual turnover is 280 million euros and that of the Italian company of 70 million euros.
Global Ports Holding has been awarded the tender for the management of the CCCB cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
PORTS
Global Ports Holding has been awarded the tender for the management of the CCCB cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
Bremerhaven
The activity will start in 2025 under a ten-year concession contract plus five in option
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has acquired Hellmann Italia
LOGISTICS
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has acquired Hellmann Italia
Osnabrueck
The Milanese company will continue to be led by Daniela Coppola
PORTS
The management of Italian ports must remain in public hands.
Genoa
There must be no foreclosure against the entry of private investors, says Botta, who said (?) quotes the Spanish model.
PORTS
Last month freight traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 1.7% percent
Singapore
The containers were over 3.3 million (+ 2.0%)
MEETINGS
On October 2 in Lugano, the sixth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano.
Lugano
The conference will be articulated in three sessions
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in Russian ports grew by 5% percent
St. Petersburg
Increase in dry goods. Decline of liquid bulk bulk
COMPANIES
New agency of Negro families, Clavarino and Schenone to provide services to the construction of the new Genoa Dam
PORTS
In August, container traffic in the port of Long Beach decreased by -15.4%
Long Beach
In the first eight months of 2023, the decline was -24.4%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New freight train service Verona-Wuppertal of Rail Cargo Group
Vienna
Made three weekly rotations
PORTS
Cargill yields 25% percent of the KSK grain terminal of the port of Novorossiysk
Vladivostok
The share will be acquired by Russia's Delo
NEWS
Stranded a drug trade in the port of Salerno
Naples
Detected 104 pans of cocaine and the deposit to which they were intended
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
LEGISLATION
Ferrante (MIT) : amendments to the European Directive 2023/959 to avoid distortions that penalise Italian transhipment ports
Rome
It would allow Gioia Tauro to be placed on the same list in which ports such as Tangeri Med and Port Said are included.
SHIPPING
MOL Chemical Tankers will buy the Fairfield Chemichal Carries
Singapore / New York
The Singaporean company's fleet will rise to 121 chimichiere vessels
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by 13.0% percent.
The Goulette
Loads at landing and boarding increasing by 14.3% and 11.0%, respectively
PORTS
Filt Cgil, EU Directive 2023/959 is likely to penalise the Italian port and sea system
Rome
Particularly affected ports of transhipment
PORTS
Uiltransport, the government to intervene on the European Fit for 55 package to safeguard Italian ports
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone will put European ports of transhipment in difficulty
INDUSTRY
Commits to De Wave for the lineup of the cruise ship Manara by Aroya Cruises
Genoa
Work will be carried out in Bremerhaven
PORTS
Instance of Duferco to manage the pythyl of Giammoro in Peace of the Mela (Messina)
Messina
Is required in concession for the duration of 25 years
SHIPYARDS
Two new commits for the navalmechanical company Rosetti Marino
Ravenna
Orders from Chantiers de l' Atlantique and Snam Rete Gas
PORTS
Paolo Piacenza appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
Genoa
SHIPPING
Increased monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming continues
Taipei
In August, revenues of the two companies fell by -56.6% percent and -65.1% percent.
CRUISES
The crucieristic offer of Italian ports at Seatrade Cruise Europe
Hamburg
Meetings at the stand CruiseItaly promoted by Assoports
COMPANIES
Contract in Australia for joint joint venture between Clough (Webuild Group) and BMD
Wynnum / Milano
SHIPPING
Confitarma calls for urgent government intervention in the Republic of Congo
Rome
50% of the turnover of the company of Bambini shipowners depends on community-related commits with the African nation
SHIPPING
ZIM tightens a new operational cooperation agreement with MSC
Haifa
It covers traffics between the Indian subcontinent and the East Med, between East Med and North Europe and between East Asia and Oceania
INDUSTRY
The self-loadable containers of the Graviti have successfully passed from the testing stage to the commercialization
SHIPYARDS
Double ceremony in the Genovese shipyard of Fincantieri for two new Explora ships
Genoa
The technical varo of "Explora II" and the cutting of the sheet of "Explora III" took place.
LEGISLATION
Initiated in the Senate the Change Ddl of the Code of Navigation
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : We hope that the legislative path will be swift and smoothly
ENVIRONMENT
Nine researchers on board a ship from Corsica Ferries to study the distribution of cetaceans and sea turtles
Go Ligure
PORTS
Musolino : the docks of the port of Civitavecchia ferve in activity
Cyvitavecchia
The President of the AdSP points out that this testifies to the continuation of the policy of differentiation of traffics
PORTS
In July the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -13.1%
Ravenna
The preliminary estimate of August indicates a decline of more than -8% percent.
COMPANIES
Growth in Accelleron semester revenue supported by the demand of the shipping industry
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB Cargo has closed its first semester in a loss.
Bern
Revenue growth
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On October 2 in Lugano, the sixth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano.
Lugano
The conference will be articulated in three sessions
MEETINGS
In Ravenna a conference on the development of the port and logistics
Ravenna
It will be held on September 11
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Shipping minister resigns in aftermath of ferry passenger's death
(Kathimerini)
Bremer Hafenlogistiker offen für Kooperation mit HHLA
(Die Welt)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
SHIPPING
Today at the Trieste Marine Terminal, the baptism ceremony of the MSC Nicola Mastro was held
Today at the Trieste Marine Terminal, the baptism ceremony was held. MSC Nicola Mastro
Trieste
In 2023 the MSC group handled in Italy container traffic of 1.8 million teu distributed over 19 ports.
PORTS
HMM renews agreement to manage three container docks in Kaohsiung port
Kaohsiung
Expected investment of more than 120 million over ten years
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal service between Interporto Padova and Poland made by PCC Intermodal
Padova
Transport of containers to which the semi-trailers will be added in the vicinity
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the second multipurpose ro-ro unit of the class "G5"
Naples
The Great Lagos will be employed between North Europe and West Africa
MEETINGS
In Ravenna a conference on the development of the port and logistics
Ravenna
It will be held on September 11
SHIPYARDS
Concluded in Trieste the modernization of the second Crystal cruise ship
Trieste
The first had been remarked last month by Fincantieri.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile