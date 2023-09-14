|9.30 am
|START WORK: Greetings
|
|Michele Foletti, Mayor of the City of Lugano
|
|Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa
|
|Raffaele De Rosa, President of the Council of State
|
|Adriano Sala, President of ASTAG Ticino
|
|Filippo Lombardi, President LILF (Lugano International
Logistics Forum)
|10.15
|FIRST SESSION:
|
|
Iron-rubber: integration, not opposition
|
|Alexander Muhm, Head of Freight Traffic SBB CFF FFS
|
|Reto Jaussi, Director of ASTAG
|
|I. ROUND TABLE:
|
|
The role of road transport and the energy transition
possible
|
|Francesco Romano, Managing Director Scania Schweiz AG
"The
ecological transition and new generation trucks. What
the challenges and timing of implementation towards minors or no emissions"
|
|Giuseppe Di Iorio, Director Camion Transport SA
"The use
electric, hydrogen or alternative fuel trucks.
What are the challenges for road haulage entrepreneurs in terms of
construction of the necessary infrastructures, management of
Fleets and use"
|
|Maurizio Longo, Secretary General of Trasportounita
"The
Italian situation"
|11.00
|SECOND SESSION:
|
|
Route to the Mediterranean
|
|Paolo Piacenza, Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP del Mar
Western Ligurian
"From the breakwater to the future of the most
great logistics hub of southern Europe"
|
|II. ROUND TABLE:
|
|
Industry, logistics and Mediterranean
|
|Juan Pablo Richards, Region South Europe Senior Managing
Director Hapag-Lloyd
|
|Giuseppe Prudente, Senior Vice President & Chief Logistic
Officer MSC
|
|Massimiliano Cozzani, Marketing & Sales Senior Manager PSA
|
|Representative of Migros Group
|
|Fabio Regazzi, National Councillor, President USAM and Swiss
Shippers' Council
|
|Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori
|12.15
|THIRD SESSION:
|
|
The logistics hub of the South West From incomplete to ultimate. The
system of works
|
|Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI)
|
|Remigio Ratti, VP SwissRailvolution and Comitato ProGottardo
|
|III. ROUND TABLE:
|
|
Backports, freight centers and middle lands
|
|Angelo Betto, Member of the SpedlogSwiss Ticino Committee
|
|Ignazio Messina, CEO Ignazio Messina & C. Spa
|
|Vincenzo Romeo, CEO Nova Marine Carriers
|
|Beni Kunz, Executive Board Member Hupac Group
|
|Gerardo Ghiliotto, Vice President of the Slala Foundation
|
|Alessandro Santi, President of Federagenti
|13.00
|CONCLUSIONS
|
|Compared: Ministries of Transport Switzerland - Italy
|
|Edoardo Rixi, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Infrastructure
Transportation, Italy
|
|Albert Rösti, Head of
the Federal Department of the Environment and Transport,
Energy and Communications (DETEC), Switzerland
|
|The work will be moderated by:
|
|Simone Gallotti (Il Secolo XIX, Genoa) and Alessandro Chiara
(RSI, Lugano)