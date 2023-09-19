Germany's Rhenus acquires the two terminals of Rietlanden Terminals in the port of Amsterdam

The German logistics group Rhenus has won the tender for
the acquisition of 49.99% of the share capital of Rietlanden
Terminals, a Dutch company that operates two terminals for
solid bulk in the port of Amsterdam. The quota was
sold by JERA Global Markets (JERAGM), a company based on
Singaporean investments specialized in the energy sector that
will sell the remaining 50.01% of Rietlanden Terminals
to the German company in 2027.
Currently the traffic moved from the two terminals of the
Rietlanden Terminals consists mainly of scrap
metal and coal, coal that in the plans of the authority
Port of Amsterdam will no longer have to go through
the Dutch airport by 2030. "We are confident," he said.
said the CEO of JERA Global Markets,
Justin Rowland, on the occasion of the announcement of the sale - that the
Rhenus group is in a good position to maximize value
of Rietlanden terminals, particularly from 2030 onwards when
the handling of coal will no longer be allowed
in the port of Amsterdam'.
The Rietlanden terminal in the port area of Amerikahaven,
which occupies 6.5 hectares, moves scrap metal, while that
in the area of Afrikahaven, on an area of 30 hectares, is
specialized in coal trafficking. The CEO of
Rhenus Port Logistics, Peter van der Steen, announced that the
German group plans to transform the Afrikahaven terminal into
a multi-user landing dedicated to the traffic of bulk goods more
environmentally friendly.