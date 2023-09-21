New paints to contain the spread of fires on ships and shipyards

As part of the "No fire nave" project, a research
coordinated by the Department of Engineering of the University of
Palermo with the collaboration of Colorificio Atria, the Consortium
NAVTEC and the University of Messina, new
paints with high fire resistance and characteristics
sound absorbers for naval, port and shipbuilding use. In
Particular, among the paints with high fire resistance were
study the intumescent paints that, swelling due to
of exposure to heat, generate a protective barrier and
insulation limiting the spread of fire and heat. The
project was supported thanks to the P.O. FESR Sicily
2014/2020, the measure of the Department of Activities
Productive of the Sicilian Region that supports the advancement
technology of enterprises through public-private partnerships.
During the three years of project activity have been
developed intumescent coatings starting from paints
acrylics added with appropriate recycled materials, such as
Example glass and cork. The project also covered the development of
of thickness coatings for thermal and acoustic insulation, by means of
the use of special recycled aggregates, insulating expanded fillers or
vegetables such as cork, vermiculite and recycled rubber.
The project also saw the development of multifunctional paints
for corrosion protection of metal structures or
internal, such as bilges or ballasts. The new formulations were
made by adding graphite-based fillers and have been
characterized in the laboratory by simulating the corrosive action
of the marine environment. The use of special recycled aggregates (eg.
glass, rubber) has allowed the development of coatings suitable for
Naval flooring, anti-condensation, anti-slip and shockproof.
"Fires at sea - said the professor
Antonino Valenza, Director of the Department of Engineering of
Palermo and scientific manager of the project illustrating the
results - grew by 10% compared to the previous year,
representing the third cause of accidents on boats,
preceded only by damage to machinery and collisions."
The outcome of the project - he underlined "is a clear
example that shows how industrial research can respond
to the needs of innovation. We have worked and validated a
product with high fire resistance and this has been
possible only thanks to the collaboration and exchange of
knowledge among researchers from our universities and
companies that have collaborated by putting together their skills».