Fincantieri secures a medium/long-term loan of 800 million euros

Fincantieri yesterday signed a medium-long loan
deadline for an amount of EUR 800 million, with a maturity of five
years of which three years of pre-amortization, supported at 70% by warranty
SACE, the directly controlled insurance-financial group
by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, as part of the
SupportItalia guarantee provided for by the "Aiuti" decree-law
n. 50 of 17 May 2022. The navalmeccanica company has specified
that the financing is intended to support needs
financial related to organic growth and load development
of work of the group and is in line with the provisions of the
decree-law Aid.
Financing is "sustainability linked"
since it is linked to the achievement of three specific
performance indicators envisaged in the Sustainability Plan
2023-2027, in particular the reduction of gas emissions to
greenhouse effect from Scope 1 and Scope 2, improving efficiency
energy of cruise ships delivered in Italy, the attention
gender representation through the promotion of
presence of women in positions of responsibility.
The pool of lending banks is composed of BNP Paribas
CIB Italia, which also acted as Bookrunner,
agent bank, structuring bank and sustainability coordinator, and
original lenders Santander Corporate & Investment Banking
(Santander CIB), CaixaBank - branch in Italy, Intesa Sanpaolo
IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, which also acted
as sustainability co-coordinator, Banco BPM, BPER
Bank, Deutsche Bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, BNL and BNP
Paribas.