At the Interporto of Gorizia, the digitalization of the logistics operations of the cold pole is strengthened

Generix Group, software vendor specialized in SaaS solutions
for supply chain management, was awarded
the contract of SDAG, the in-house company of the Municipality of
Gorizia which manages the Interporto of Gorizia, aimed at strengthening
the digitalization of logistics operations of
GoFoodLog (Gorizia Food Logistics), the cold hub of the area
interportual. The intermodal logistics platform on the border with
Slovenia is in fact specialized in agri-food
fresh and frozen for the markets of Central and Eastern Europe.
Through a public tender procedure, SDAG has acquired the
supply of the Generix Group WMS and the consequent right
the operational use of the software solution. The WMS in
SaaS (Software as a Service), will allow in particular to
Meet some key project needs: speed
in the activation of new commissions; full control over the
multi-client management, including distribution,
pre-invoicing and invoicing of logistics service costs;
support in customs management activities, for example
through the implementation of a code tracking system
customs authorization and related automatic management of the
blocking/unblocking of goods; support in the management of organic food,
with tracking of locations, activities and movements
of the goods and tracking of authorization codes.
The project had its kick-off at the beginning of September and is
expected to be completed within five months.