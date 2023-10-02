Thyssenkrupp-Wilhelmsen joint venture for 3D printing spare parts for ships
The company will be headquartered in Singapore
Essen/Lysaker
October 2, 2023
Germany's thyssenkrupp and Norway's Wilhelmsen have
established the joint venture Pelagus 3D dedicated to
production and marketing, through a global network of
partner, of spare parts for the naval sector made with
the use of additive production technologies based on the use of
three-dimensional printers. Pelagus 3D, which will be based in
Singapore, will make use of the digital platform developed
by Thyssenkrupp Materials Services for the connection between
customers, ship managers and original parts manufacturers, and
will locally produce the spare part needed in order to
to avoid transport over long distances.
