With autonomous trucks, efficiency in intermodal terminals can increase by 40%

The use of self-driving trucks can give a strong
Boosting the transfer of freight transport from road to road to
rail thanks to an increase of up to +40% in the efficiency of
operations at intermodal terminals. This is highlighted by the results
of the ANITA (Autonomous Innovation in Terminal) research project
Operations) in which tests were carried out for the
transport of containers with the use of an autonomous truck between a
DB Intermodal Services depot and DUSS Container Terminal at
Ulm, Germany.
"In the coming years - Martina Niemann noted,
member of the Board of Directors of DB Cargo, commenting on the outcome of the
project - combined transport will continue to grow and
will play an important role in moving traffic
towards an environmentally friendly railway. To achieve this
Objective, complex processes in terminals must be made more
efficient and accelerated. This can only be achieved
if we continue to automate and digitize processes
Logistical. Today, the conclusions of the ANITA project have demonstrated
Impressively as the future could look like in terminals.
The autonomous truck operates in real terminal situations and can
thus making a decisive contribution to future sustainability
combined transport'.
The ANITA project, which was launched on the first of July
2020, was funded with EUR 5.5 million under
of the programme "New technologies for vehicles and systems"
of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Protection of the
climate. Project partners are the railway group Deutsche
Bahn, Götting KG, a company active in the sector
of automation and robotics, the Hochschule University
Fresenius and commercial vehicle manufacturer MAN Truck &
Bus.
"In developing autonomous driving systems - he explained
Frederik Zohm, member of the research and development committee of
MAN Trucks & Bus - from the outset our goal is
to realize concrete logistics applications and advantages for
customers. That's why we at ANITA have not only worked
the development of automated driving in a container terminal, but
At the same time, together with our partners, we have carried out
the digital integration of technology into the logistics process.
Only in this way will we be able to make significant use of the
Advantages of autonomous trucks: the gain in safety, the greatest
flexibility - especially given the growing shortage of
drivers -, good integration with other modes of transport and,
Of course, the optimization of energy efficiency during
operations, which will become particularly important in
relation to electromobility. For MAN, ANITA represents a
Important step to put autonomous trucks on the road as solutions
standard in transport operations between logistics hubs such as Ulm to
starting from 2030».