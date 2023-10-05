|9.15 am
|Accreditation and welcome coffee
|9.45
|Introduction
Vittorio Oreggia
Editorial Director Withub
and Director of Gea
|9.50
|Institutional greetings
Carlo Corazza
Director Office of
liaison of the EU Parliament in Italy
|
|Antonio Parenti
Director Representation of the Commission
EU in Italy
|10.00
|Keynote speech
Adolfo Urso
Minister for Enterprise and
Made in Italy*
|10.20
|ELECTRICITY, HYDROGEN, BIOFUELS, E-FUEL: ENERGY
FOR THE VEHICLES OF TOMORROW
|
|Speakers
|
|Carlo Fidanza
MEP, comm. TRAN
|
|Massimiliano Salini
MEP, comm. TRAN
|
|Pierpaolo Settembri
EU Commission, Head of Unit
coordination and planning DG MOVE
|
|Massimo Nordio
President of Motus-E
|
|Moderates
Vittorio Oreggia
Editorial Director Withub and
Director of Gea
|11.30
|Coffee breaks
|12.00
|INFRASTRUCTURES FOR INTEGRATED MOBILITY: PROGRESS
DEL PNRR
|
|Speakers
|
|Maria Angela Danzì
MEP, comm. ENVI
|
|Elisabetta Pellegrini
MIT, Technical Mission Coordinator
for strategic direction, infrastructure development and
High surveillance
|
|Alberto Mazzola
ERC Executive Director
|
|Ferruccio Resta
President of MOST National Mobility Center
Sustainable and FBK Fondazione Bruno Kessler
|
|Adriana Zagarese
President of Consorzio Integra
|
|Moderates
Lorenzo Robustelli
Director of Eunews
|13.00
|PRESENTATION OF THE EDUCATIONAL PROJECT "VIVA LA
CONSTITUTION, THE CONSTITUTION IS ALIVE!"
|
|Speakers
|
|Vittorio Oreggia
Editorial Director Withub and Director of
Gea
|
|Andrea Poli
CEO of Withub and President of Fondazione Art.49
|
|Lorenzo Fontana
President of the Chamber of Deputies
(Video message)
|13.30
|Light lunch
|14.00
|SUSTAINABILITY OF MARITIME TRANSPORT: THE FUTURE OF MARITIME TRANSPORT
PORTS AND NAVAL FLEETS
|
|Speakers
|
|Manuela Tomassini
EMSA, Head of Sustainability Department
and technical assistance
|
|Pino Musolino
President of MedPorts and the Authority
port Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
|
|Zeno D'Agostino
President of ESPO and the Authority
Port Eastern Adriatic Sea
|
|Moderates
Vittorio Oreggia
Editorial Director Withub and
Director of Gea
|15.45
|Conclusions
|16.15
|End of works
|
|* Except for institutional commitments