The Council of Ministers of the Government of National Unity
has announced that it is preparing a draft of a
Resolution to extend national maritime borders
from 12 to 24 nautical miles in accordance with Article 33
of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)
which was signed in Montego Bay on 10 December 1982 and
which defines "Contiguous Zone" as that area of sea that
may not extend beyond 24 nautical miles from the
the basis from which the width of the territorial sea of the
Status and within which it can prevent the breach
customs and tax laws and regulations,
immigration or health care and punish related violations of the
laws and regulations committed in its own territory or in the sea
territorial. Moreover, the 1982 Montego Bay Convention does not
has still been ratified by Libya.