In the port of Gioia Tauro, the quay for tugboats has been inaugurated

Today in the port of Gioia Tauro, the ponente quay was inaugurated in its first trait exclusively dedicated to the tugboat service with a ceremony organized by the company Con.Tug of the MSC group which is grantee of this activity in the Calabrian port stopover.
"The tractor-trailer platform is a strategic asset for the port of Gioia Tauro," said Andrea Agostinelli, chairman of the Port Authority of the Port of the Port of Mari Tirreno, and Ionio, Andrea Agostinelli. It has been missing for 25 years and we have found the ideal logistics accommodation at the centre of the port channel. The security reasons that have prompted us to identify this choice will be fully met and so will the entire fleet of tugboats, increased recently to cope with the increasing size of the ships that scale our port. I am very satisfied and I thank the concessionaire company. "The presence of the commander Raffaele Porzio from Geneva, chief executive officer MSC, confirms the great commitment of the terminalist company in the port of Gioia Tauro," said Agostinelli, chief executive officer of the Italian government.