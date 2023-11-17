Forkliftcenter provides 59 means of handling to the Grimaldi group
In delivery 47 forklift trucks and 12 spintters
Amsterdam
November 17, 2023
The Dutch company Forkliftcenter has made a deal with Italian shipping group Grimaldi to provide the company with 59 means of handling, including 47 carts of different capacities and 12 spintters, which the company will use to service of its own rotable trades and other types of loads. The agreement includes the maintenance and assistance of the means the delivery of which has already begun.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher