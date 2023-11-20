Sensitive attenuation of the growth of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal

After nine consecutive quarters of sustained double-digit growth, in the July-September period of this year maritime traffic in the Suez Canal marked a less pronounced increase of 4.3% percent being transitioned 6,523 vessels compared to 6,253 in the same quarter of 2022. Nevertheless, in the third quarter of 2023, the number of units transitioned was the record for this period of the year, having exceeded the previous one in the third quarter of last year. A new peak for the July-September period, which is also such for the only tanker vessels transited in the quarter, equal to 2,083 units (+ 12.5%), while the total number of vessels of other types, equal to 4,440 units, recorded a 0.9% percent rise and results in the less only than the absolute record of 4,725 ships transited in the now distant third quarter of 2008.
In the third quarter of this year, a new record relative to this period of the year was also totaled with regard to the global tonnage of the transited vessels that amounted to 403.1 million tonnes of Suez Canal Net Tonnage (SCNT), volume that is lower only to the historical record of 407.1 million tonnes of SCNT achieved in the second quarter of 2023.
In the third quarter of 2023, the second highest value ever of the transit rights applied to ships that in the period crossed the canal that resulted from 83.8 billion Egyptian pounds (2.7 billion) was also recorded. dollars), equal to a significant increase of +100,2% on the third quarter of last year.
In September alone in September 2023, the new record of transits for this month of the year was marked by the Egyptian canal being crossed by 2,191 ships, with a growth of 8.2% percent on September 2022, of which 693 tankers (+ 10.4%) and 1,498 vessels of other type (+ 7.3%).
In the first nine months of this year the overall data of the vessels transitioned was 19,684 units, with a 13.4% progression on the corresponding period of 2022, of which 6,383 tankers (+ 35.3%) and 13,301 vessels of other typology (+ 5.3%). The total tonnage of the transited vessels amounted to 1.18 billion tonnes of SCNT (+ 14.3%).