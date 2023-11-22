testata inforMARE
Cerca
23 November 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
07:08 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
ECSA is half satisfied with the EU Parliament's approval of the CO2 standards for trucks
Raptis: Any additional unnecessary incentives will have the effect of taking clean fuel away from shipping
Bruxelles
November 22, 2023
The European Shipowners' Association ECSA is partially welcomed the European Parliament's vote in favour of the Proposal to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions produced from road transport ( of 21 November 2023). If the European Community Shipowners' Association appreciated the no to the application to the trucks of the Farmer of Carbon Correction (CFF), which in the opinion of the association would have the effect of artificially increasing the demand for biofuels and renewable fuels of non-biological origin for trucks, ECSA regrets that the proposal put forward by the Parliament EU to broaden the definition of climate-neutral fuels for trucks and the introduction of additional incentives for trucks, which would not be necessary for the association, would have the effect of take clean fuels away from the shipping sector.

"Sustainable and scalable renewable fuels," he said. underlined the Secretary General of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis - essential to decarbonise the shipping industry, but The current lack of availability risks block the decarbonisation of the sector. To reach the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement - highlighted Raptis - it takes immense effort to make Clean and cost-effective fuels available for transportation maritime. We therefore call on the Council and Parliament to oppose any additional unnecessary incentives in the negotiations of the trilogue for CO2 standards for trucks'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
The Rear Admiral Antonio Ranieri has been appointed as the Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP of the Straits
Rome
He is maritime director and commander of the port of Catania
SHIPPING
ECSA is satisfied halfway through the EU Parliament to the standards for CO2 of trucks
Brussels
Raptis : Any further unnecessary incentive will have the effect of subtracting clean fuel to shipping
SHIPPING
Maersk signs off-take deal with Chinese Goldwind for large scale supplies of green methanol
Copenhagen
Expected an annual volume of 500mila tonnes as of 2026
ASSOCIATIONS
The General Council of Confitarma unanimously votes Zanetti as the new president appointed
Rome
Amoretti : important goals achieved under the presidency of Mattioli
TRUCKING
European Parliament : European Parliament's proposal to reduce CO2 emissions
Strasbourg / Brussels
T&E, launched a lifeline to the oil industry by supporting the loophole of biofuels
SHIPPING
ECSA, well the green light of the EU Parliament to the draft regulation Net Zero Industry Act
Brussels
The recognition that sustainable maritime fuels are zero-impact technologies is a significant step forward.
COMPANIES
At the end of the Opa on HHLA the MSC group holds about 14% of the capital of the terminalist company
Hamburg
With the shares in hand at the city-state administration of Hamburg the total rises to 84, 21%, lower than the 90% threshold that would attract the squeeze out
JOBS
Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistics, Assoports and Uniport propose to recognize the usurant work to some sections of port workers
Genoa
SAFETY & SECURITY
Agreement between the AdSP of Western Liguria and the State Police for the contrast to cybercrimes
Genoa
The aim is to enhance and perfect the IT security of the institution and the port cluster
The UK's antitrust watchdogs are likely not to recommend renewal of the exemption per category for liner shipping carriers
SHIPPING
The UK's antitrust watchdogs are likely not to recommend renewal of the exemption per category for liner shipping carriers
ACCIDENTS
Seized in the Red Sea the PCTC Galaxy Leader of Japanese NYK
Tokyo
The action was claimed by the Houthi militias who declared Israeli ships "legitimate targets"
Sensitive attenuation of maritime traffic growth in the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
Sensitive attenuation of maritime traffic growth in the Suez Canal
Ismailia
In the third quarter of this year, 6,523 vessels were transited (+ 4.3%)
PORTS
Uiltransport, the Port System Authorities must maintain their public legal nature
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone : Port work is recognized as an usurant
PORTS
Hoekstra confirms the EU Commission's position on the risk that EU ETS mini the competitiveness of European transhipment ports
Brussels
The European commissioner recalled that the list of "neighbouring container transhipment ports"-which currently includes Tanger Med and Port Said East-will be completed by December 31
SHIPYARDS
Harland & Wolff-Austal Agreement for the construction of aluminum shipbuilding units
SHIPPING
ECSA urges EU not to subtract from shipping clean fuels indispensable for its decarbonisation
Brussels
Raptis : The energy transition will require immense quantities of clean and affordable fuels for shipping
LEGISLATION
TRAN's OK to the EU Commission's proposal to update the pollution rules of the sea caused by ships
Brussels
Marinescu : It is necessary to effectively detect illegal discharges and to set amounts of sanctions that serve as a true deterrent
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
Bremerhaven
The containers were equal to 1.06 million teu (-6.0%)
PORTS
German port operators call for a policy for more incisive ports
Hamburg
Among the demands, a substantial increase in the perequative fund
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -5%
Hamburg
Containers return to grow
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
Geneva
It will be controlled by Mercitalia Logistics (51%) and Participated by MEDLOG (49%)
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Koper fell by -12.3% percent.
Lubiana
In September, a decline of -29.6%
INDUSTRY
Collaboration of Fincantieri and IIT for robotics applied to the assistance and safety of operators
Trieste / Genoa
Objective is the improvement of safety levels at work and the efficientness of production processes
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
PORTS
From the cylinder of port reform a company will be born
Palermo
A Central Spa that would select investment
SHIPPING
The new Marebonus is in "Official Gazette"
Palermo
Rixi : Since December 6, the IT platform will be available to access incentives
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft increases its presence in the offshore segment
Papenburg
Will carry out steel structures aimed at conversion platforms in the North Sea
INFRASTRUCTURE
Contract worth 700 million euros to continue the work of the Third Valico
Rome
It has been subscribed by the Italian Railway Network and Webuild
PORTS
The port of Naples is preparing to close 2023 with a record passenger traffic
Naples
Annunziata : This year, the crucierists will rise to 1.6 million for 448 approx.
LEGISLATION
The Canaries want to have more say in the management of ports and airports in the archipelago
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
PORTS
Traffic drops in ports of Barcelona and Algeciras in October
Barcelona / Algeciras
Last month, shipping containers handled by the two shelves fell by -0.4% percent and -3.0% percent.
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the third quarter, traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine grew by 22.3% percent.
Basel
In the first nine months, the increase was 20.0% percent.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
COMPANIES
The title of DIS admitted to negotiations on the OTCQX ® Best Market in the USA
Luxembourg
Market segment dedicated to international companies
PORTS
At Galata Museum of the Sea of Genoa a simulator will allow you to discover the activities of the port
Genoa
From Thursday the installation will be accessible to the public
PORTS
At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever
At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever
Joy Tauro
The Calabrian climbed plans to close 2023 with a record-level container traffic
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Lines communicates to customers the amounts of surcharge for EU ETS
Shanghai
They will be applied from the next first January
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 7.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the first ten months of 2023, 7.12 million teu (-16.6%) were handled.
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
ASSOCIATIONS
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
Rome
Unanimous indication of the Commission of Designation
PORTS
In short the race for the construction of the new maritime station in Ravenna
Ravenna
The project includes the realization of the Dune Parc
INDUSTRY
Forkliftcenter provides 59 means of handling to Grimaldi Group
Amsterdam
In delivery 47 forklift trucks and 12 spintners
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Valencia increased by 7.3% percent.
Valencia
In the first ten months of 2023, a decline of -6.1%
PORTS
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the quay was inaugurated for tugboats
Joy Tauro
Agostinelli : We have been missing for 25 years and have found the ideal logistics accommodation
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Ports cyber hack reveals Australia's 'vulnerability' to attack
(The New Daily)
Economy Minister: Anaklia port project developing “according to plan”, “no delays” in deadlines
(Agenda.ge)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
PORTS
New dam of the port of Genoa, Mayor Bucci appointed as commissioner
Rome
Rexi : will also control the work of the strategic subport tunnel
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro increased by 2.1%
Rome
Eventful 2.65 million teu
PORTS
In the first ten months of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -1.5%
Trieste
At Monfalcone recorded a growth of 11.3%
PORTS
In October, containers in the port of Long Beach grew by 14.7% percent
Long Beach
In the first ten months of 2023, volumes were down by -17.8% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the ro-ro loads carried by the DFDS fleet fell by -5%
Copenhagen
On the Mediterranean routes traffic was 1.27 million linear metres (-4%)
PORTS
In October, container traffic in Singapore grew by 5.9% percent and Hong Kong fell -10.5% percent.
Hong Kong / Singapore
In the first ten months of 2023 recorded percentage changes of 3.7% and -14.3%
INFRASTRUCTURE
Assagents, need a permanent table to manage the criticalities determined by construction sites in Genoa
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Umberto Ruggerone confirmed president of Assologistics
Milan
Renewed the Governing Council
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile