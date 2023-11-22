ECSA is half satisfied with the EU Parliament's approval of the CO2 standards for trucks

The European Shipowners' Association ECSA is partially
welcomed the European Parliament's vote in favour of the
Proposal to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions produced
from road transport
(
of 21
November
2023). If the European Community Shipowners' Association
appreciated the no to the application to the trucks of the Farmer of
Carbon Correction (CFF), which in the opinion of the association
would have the effect of artificially increasing the demand for
biofuels and renewable fuels of non-biological origin
for trucks, ECSA regrets that the proposal put forward by the Parliament
EU to broaden the definition of climate-neutral fuels
for trucks and the introduction of additional incentives for trucks,
which would not be necessary for the association, would have the effect of
take clean fuels away from the shipping sector.
"Sustainable and scalable renewable fuels," he said.
underlined the Secretary General of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis -
essential to decarbonise the shipping industry, but
The current lack of availability risks
block the decarbonisation of the sector. To reach
the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement - highlighted
Raptis - it takes immense effort to make
Clean and cost-effective fuels available for transportation
maritime. We therefore call on the Council and Parliament to
oppose any additional unnecessary incentives in the negotiations
of the trilogue for CO2 standards for trucks'.