In October, cargo traffic in the port of Genoa grew by +4.2%, while in Savona-Vado it fell by -0.9%

After 12 months of decline, freight traffic will be in October 2023
in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure recorded growth
by +2.9% on the same month last year, having been equal to
5.28 million tonnes, an upside that was generated
the increase of +4.2% handled by the port of the Ligurian capital
where the total was 4.00 million tonnes which
more than offset the slight decrease of -0.9% in traffic
in Savona-Vado, which was 1.28 million tonnes.
In Genoa, the traffic of miscellaneous goods was
stable, with a decrease of -4.4% in conventional goods
totaled 859 thousand tons, which was balanced
the +2.1% increase in containerised cargo to
1.94 million tonnes, with container handling
equal to 207 thousand TEUs, which marked a modest increase of +0.6%
product of the continuation of the strong growth trend at the terminal
PSA SECH (+26.9% last month) to which it was added
October the recovery of +8.4% at the PSA Genova Pra' terminal, while
Containerized volumes fell in the other major terminals
for general cargo of the port. In the liquid bulk sector
the marked increase in mineral oils, which amounted to 972 thousand
tonnes (+33.7%), offset the decline in other cargoes, with
vegetable oils and wine, which amounted to 8,000 tons
(-81.2%) and chemicals at 25 thousand tons (-44.5%). In
decrease in dry bulk both in the commercial sector and in the
the industrial one, respectively equal to 30 thousand tons (-39.4%)
and 33 thousand tons (-62.8%).
In Savona-Vado, the total amount of miscellaneous goods was
reduction of -2.4%, with conventional goods having
totalled 386 thousand tons (+2.6%) and with goods in containers
which recorded a decrease of -9.2% in terms of the weight of
loads handled, amounted to 246 thousand tonnes, while in
terms of 20' containers handled (28 thousand TEUs) is
Thanks to empty containers, there has been an increase in
+12,9%. Also in Savona-Vado, liquid bulk recorded a
increase in mineral oils, equal to 517 thousand tons (+10.7%), and
a decrease in other cargoes, equal to 9 thousand tons
(-45,1%). Dry bulk dropped by -22.5% to 120 thousand
Tons.
Last month, passenger traffic increased by
both Ligurian ports. In Genoa there were 249 thousand cruise passengers
(+39.9%) and ferry passengers 135 thousand (+4.0%) and in Savona the
Cruise passengers were 141 thousand (+39.4%) and ferry passengers
15 thousand (-28.2%).
In the first ten months of 2023, the port of Genoa handled
a total of 41.16 million tonnes of goods, with a
-4.4% on the same period last year, and the
Savona-Vado port of call 12.77 million tons (-3.1%).