Santi Casciano appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vado Gateway and Reefer Terminal

Santi Casciano has been appointed as the new director
delegate of Vado Gateway, the company that manages the
container platform of the port of Vado Ligure, which of the Reefer
Terminal, the company that operates the adjacent terminal for the
fruit handling. Both companies are shareholders in the
60% from the Dutch APM Terminals of the Danish group Maersk and 40% from the Netherlands
by China's COSCO Shipping Ports. Casciano will hire
The appointment will take place on 15 December.
Santi Casciano, 44, with a master's degree in Business
Administration at Copenhagen Business School, has a long history of
professional career in the shipping world where he followed
development projects in numerous foreign markets. Joined the group
Maersk was founded in 2000 and has gained significant experience over the years
transversal and managerial skills in the commercial field,
operations and procurement in Italy, Denmark, Spain and Panama.
In April 2020, he moved to APM Terminals, where he
held the position of Regional Development Manager
for Latin America, subsequently becoming a member of the
Board of Directors of Sociedad Portuaria Terminal de
Contenedores de Buenaventura S.A. is, in August 2022, responsible for
investment region for the Americas.
At the helm of the two terminals in Vado Ligure, Casciano will report
directly to Igor van den Essen, Regional Director General for
Africa and Europe by APM Terminals.