The EU Commission has updated the European list of ship recycling facilities

Today
The European Commission has updated the European list of installations
ship recyclers authorised to dismantle and recycle
large ships flying the flag of an EU Member State. The new
list includes 45 recycling yards, including 26 in the EU, nine
in Turkey, seven in Norway, three in the United Kingdom and one in the United States.
United. Among the establishments included in the list for the first time,
two are located in Turkey, one in the USA, one construction site is
located in Finland and five in Norway. From the new list are
three recycling plants located in Denmark have been excluded,
Norway and Holland why they no longer provide this
type of service. For Italy, to be included in the list is
always the only Genoese shipyard San Giorgio del Porto.