Logiport (Grimaldi) is responsible for the management of the new ferry dock in Civitavecchia

The four-year management of quays 27, 28, 29 and 30 of the
new ferry dock of the port of Civitavecchia
Ro-Ro, Ro-Pax and other freight traffic has been allocated
to Logiport, the logistics company of the shipping group
Grimaldi, to whose offer the Authority's investigative committee
of the Port System of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has
awarded a score of 85.00, higher than the score of 54.44
attributed to the offer submitted by L.T.M. - Livorno Terminal
Maritime, while the proposal presented by Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV)
was deemed not to be in line with the call for tenders.