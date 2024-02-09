The Port Community System of Tuscany extended to the port systems of Sardinia and Campania

The Tuscan Port Community System (TPCS), the platform
IT of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern for the sharing and exchange of the data used
by logistics operators that are part of the port system
Tuscany, will be extended to the port systems of Sardinia and
of Campania. The Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, in fact,
has signed two specific agreements with the
Port System of Sardinia and the Central Tyrrhenian Sea. The two
agreements provide that the Tuscan TPCS will be made available to
Sardinian ports of Cagliari, Olbia, Golfo Aranci, Porto Torres,
Oristano, Santa Teresa, Portovesme and Arbatax and those in Campania
Naples, Salerno and Castellamare di Stabia.
«Exporting TPCS to two important realities such as
those of the ports of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea and the Sea of Sardinia -
commented the President of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea,
Luciano Guerrieri - it's a great result for our
System Authority. This is not only a satisfaction
for us, but also and above all for our port and its
operators, who have always played an active part in the evolution of this
fundamental platform'.
With the TPCS - said the president of the Sardinian AdSP,
Massimo Deiana - «We adopt an efficient and proven system
of Port Community System that will allow us, once
adapted to the needs of the eight airports under its jurisdiction,
digitize, simplify and further speed up the exchange
of data and information crucial to the activities and
port operations. An indispensable process that brings us closer to
the Port Authority to its port cluster of reference and
raises the level of competitiveness of our eight ports
Sardinians'.
Also the president of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, Andrea
Annunziata, highlighted that "the adoption of the precious PCS
will increase the port competitiveness of the
ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia, making it more
the exchange of information between public sector and public sector
port operators'.