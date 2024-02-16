A bulk carrier targeted by missiles in the Gulf of Aden

The spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi rebels, Yahya Sare'e,
announced today that the British ship has been attacked
Lycavitos
while sailing in the Gulf of Aden and is
has been targeted, he specified, with suitable missiles and shells
Direct. The Royal Navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
said the ship reported an explosion yesterday
occurred near the bulk carrier which did not cause any damage or
to the crew or to the ship that continued its journey.
The bulk carrier Supramax Lycavitos, weighing 59 thousand tons
of deadweight, flies the flag of Barbados and is part of the
fleet of the Greek Helikon Shipping.