BIMCO, ICS, Bangladesh, India, Norway and Pakistan are calling for clarity on ship recycling rules

In view of the entry into force on 26 June 2025 of the
Convention on Safe and Compatible Ship Recycling
the environment (Hong Kong Convention,
of 27
June
2023) and the next meeting of the Marine Environment
Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) to be held from 18 to 22 March, the
international shipowners' associations BIMCO and International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the governments of Bangladesh, India, Norway
and Pakistan have asked the MEPC for clarifications and guarantees to ensure that
shipowners and parts operating in the field of ship recycling
have greater legal certainty. In particular, they
requested that shipowners and parties operating in accordance with the
Hong Kong Convention will not be sanctioned for violations
of the Basel Convention on Movement Control
of hazardous waste and its disposal, which
requires the parties to ensure that the management and disposal of
of this waste is carried out in accordance with specific methods and requirements
in order to minimise the impact on the environment.
Pointing out that in some jurisdictions, the violation of the
Basel Convention on Ship Recycling
sanctions against shipowners and masters of vessels, and
stressing that 'the ratification of the Hong Kong Convention
marks the beginning of a new era for the recycling industry
of ships', the Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer
of BIMCO, David Loosley, stressed the need to
ensure that 'legal obstacles and conflicts between the two
Conventions governing the safe and sound recycling of ships do not
limit the scope of this historic opportunity."
In the document sent to the MEPC, the two shipowners' associations and
The governments of the four nations have specified that one of the
inconsistencies to be examined is related to waste
Dangerous. In particular, it is explained that "once a
ship has received an International Ready for Recycling Certificate
(IRRC) under the Hong Kong Convention, may in the
at the same time be considered hazardous waste within the meaning of the
provisions of the Basel Convention. During the entire period
validity of the IRRC (up to three months) - it should be noted - the
ship, even while it is operational, could therefore risk
be arrested for violating the requirements of the Convention on
Basel. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that respect for
of the Hong Kong Convention does not entail sanctions under the
Basel Convention'.
Recalling also that both the Hong Kong Convention and the
Basel can be applied to ships that have come to an end
of their lives, "this," it is emphasized, "could
lead to the prosecution of shipowners even if, on the basis of the
provisions of the Hong Kong Convention, have sent their
safe and environmentally friendly recycling in a
of the four major recycling nations, namely
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Turkey'. BIMCO, ICS,
Bangladesh, India, Norway and Pakistan have pointed out that 'this
This is not an acceptable situation after 25 June 2025."