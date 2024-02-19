Germany's BGL welcomes Italy's decision to call for infringement proceedings against Austria

BGL, the German Association of the Road Haulage Industry and
logistics department, welcomed the request made by the
from Italy to the European Commission to initiate a
infringement against Austria for numerous limitation measures
heavy goods traffic on the Brenner road corridor.
Calling on the German Federal Government to take a clear
position in the interest of the national market and to associate
to Italy's legal action, BGL described as "deplorable
the fact that the European Commission has not yet complied with the
appropriate to its role as guardian of the Treaties and has not
themselves have launched infringement proceedings despite the numerous
indications of violations of EU fundamental rights'.
Pointing out that "unilateral transit restrictions
imposed by Austria on one of the main corridors of the TEN-T networks
infringe the fundamental principle of the free movement of
goods in the EU' and that, 'in the past, the Court of Justice
had already twice held that anti-transit measures
were incompatible with EU law'.
The German association recalled that it had repeatedly
reported the situation to all political parties in recent years
intolerable for the economy, for hauliers and for the
inhabitants of the Bavarian Inn Valley, calling on them to take action to
consequence.
In addition, BGL recalled that in recent years
There have been numerous unsuccessful political attempts to find a solution
transit problems with the countries concerned and with the
involvement of the European Commission and that, despite the
meetings between the countries involved, it was not possible to
No agreement reached on how to achieve free movement
of goods in accordance with the EU.
If the time has long since come for BGL to act
with a legal initiative, for the President of the Autonomous Province
On the other hand, negotiations must continue in order to reach a
A shared solution: "It is necessary - he explained
Thursday Arno Kompatscher - finding an agreement that takes into account
efficient economic use of the corridor and the protection of the
health and the environment in the territories and countries concerned.
Despite the opening of infringement proceedings before the
European Commission, the dialogue between Austria, Italy and the European Commission on this issue.
Germany must not be discontinued. The three countries - underlined
Kompatscher - are responsible to their citizens,
to find quick solutions to improve the situation along the
Brenner corridor and cannot afford to postpone the
until a court of law's decision." "By now -
Kompatscher added - it is evident that the infrastructure
are reaching their capacity limits, and
They need to be reorganized in the best possible way. They already exist
different possible solutions, from an appropriate corridor toll
from a variable toll model, up to a management system
digital traffic control. The common objective must be to
transform the Brenner axis into a green corridor and
digitised'.