The port of Palermo has reached a new all-time record for annual cargo traffic

In 2023, the volume of goods handled by the port of Palermo
reached a new all-time high of 8.27
million tonnes, an increase of +7.0% on the year
of which 3.10 million tonnes at loading (+19.2%) and
A record number of unloaded cargoes amounted to 5.17
million tonnes (+0.9%). The new traffic peak
has been achieved thanks to the all-time record of
rolling stock traffic, which totalled
7.51 million tonnes (+9.9%). Goods are also on the rise
containerized with 165 thousand tons (+16.3%) and liquid bulk
with 479 thousand tons (+24.5%). Dry bulk has decreased
by -67.2% to 123 thousand tonnes. In the field of
passenger traffic was 2.54 million people
(+28.2%), including 940,000 cruise passengers (+69.5%) - of which 173,000 as
home ports (+69.9%) and 767 thousand in transit (+69.5%) - and 1.47 million
ferry passengers (+12.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the port of Palermo
handled 2.17 million tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +18.5% on the same period of the previous year,
of which 1.38 million tons at landing (+15.4%) and 792 thousand
tonnes at loading (+24.3%).
In the whole of 2023, the entire port system administered
by the Port Authority of the Western Sicilian Sea, consisting of the ports of call of
Palermo, Termini Imerese, Trapani and Porto Empedocle,
a total of 10.80 million tonnes of goods (+4.4%), of which
1.43 million tons in Termini Imerese (+4.8%), 606 thousand
tons in Trapani (+3.8%) and 484 thousand tons in Porto Empedocle
(-27,2%).