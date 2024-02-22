Confrontation between the Suez Canal Authority and the top management of the Genoese company Messina

Today, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority,
Osama Rabie, met via videoconference with the
top management of the Genoese shipping company Ignazio Messina &
C. appreciating the growing number of vessels of the
Italian carrier crossing the Suez Canal, despite the
ongoing challenges in the Red Sea region, to the Administrator
delegate Ignazio Messina, Vice-President Stefano Messina and CEO
Ibrahim Taha and Mohamed Koptan, Chairman and CEO of the
Ocean Express Shipping Co., the shipping agency representing the
Messina group in Egypt.
Ignazio Messina expressed the company's will
to expand cooperation and coordination with Suez
Canal Authority in the field of logistics services by strengthening the
location of the Suez Canal and supporting its transformation into a
Regional Centre for the Provision of Maritime and Logistics Services
in the Middle East and Africa. Messina confirmed that the company
intends to increase its traffic through the
Suez Canal as part of the group's policy to
expand its operations and bring in container ships
on routes to the Middle East and
Africa.