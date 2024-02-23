testata inforMARE
Cerca
24 February 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
00:54 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
LEGISLATION
The new law on the invoicing of demurrage costs has been promulgated in the USA
Most of the provisions will come into force on 26 May
Washington
February 23, 2024
More than two and a half years after President Joe Biden's invitation to whether the dominant position of maritime carriers containerized in the procurement of goods for consumers U.S. Hurts Domestic Import-Export ( of 9 and 21 July 2021), today the U.S. Federal Maritime Agency Commission (FMC) has issued a new law on how to where ocean carriers and terminal operators must invoice the demurrage costs for container parking in U.S. ports.

The measure clarifies who is to be charged with the and within what period this can be done? carried out, as well as the procedure for disputing those charges. In particular, the standard states that invoices relating to demurrage and detention may be issued to or against the person on whose behalf the biller provides the transport maritime or storage and that has entered into a contract with the invoicing party for sea freight or cargo storage, or to the receiver, or of the final consignee of the cargo, the person to whom he sees the final delivery of the goods has been made. In addition, these invoices cannot be issued at the same time to of multiple parts.

The standard also requires vessel operating common carriers and terminal operators to issue demurrage and detention invoices within 30 days since the last time the expenses were incurred. To party receiving the invoice shall be allowed at least 30 days to submit requests for reduction, reimbursement or derogation from these charges and, if a timely request is made, the the other party must attempt to resolve the dispute within 30 days unless the parties agree on a longer period of time. long.

The Federal Maritime Commission has announced that most of the of the provisions of the new law will enter into force on May 26th.

Specifying that it had voted in favour of the approval of the Final Rule, Commissioner Carl W. Bentzel, explained why Finally, it was decided to include in the new standard, in addition to Maritime carriers, including terminal companies: "Give up the involvement of marine terminal operators," he clarified would have created a broad exemption that would distort the intent to protection of the norm, and that would not have been a good precedent. In addition shippers, and now FMC, expect common carriers and MTOs collaborate in practice on issues related to the Invoicing of demurrage and detention. So it doesn't change to do it under the auspices of this rule'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
CMA CGM is back in loss after 15 consecutive quarters of earnings
SHIPPING
CMA CGM is back in loss after 15 consecutive quarters of earnings
Marseille
In the fourth quarter of last year, revenues fell by -37.4%
LEGISLATION
Promulgated in the USA the new law on the invoicing of counterstallia costs
Washington
Most of the provisions will enter into force on May 26
SHIPPING
Brussels investigation of the aid for the territorial continuity granted to Corsica Line and La Méridionale
CUSTOMS
First green light of the European Parliament to the reform of the EU Customs Code
Brussels
Appreciation of ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC, reminding the issues still to be addressed
INDUSTRY
The Marine & Offshore division of Bureau Veritas stores 2023 with record performance
Paris
In the business segment, revenues amounted to 455.7 million euros (+ 8.9%)
The port of Palermo has reached a new historical record of annual freight traffic
PORTS
The port of Palermo has reached a new historical record of annual freight traffic
Palermo
Volumes of boatloads are also growing at Termini Imerese and Trapani. Drop in Porto Empedocle
TRADE
The flattening of import-export growth of G20 nations in the latter part of 2023
Paris
Trade in services in mild increase
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
SAFETY & SECURITY
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
Washington
Funds worth more than 20 billion will be used to replace the cranes produced in China. Expected recovery, after 30 years, of crane production in the United States
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement with EDGE to establish a production base of military vessels in the United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi / Rome
51% of the joint venture will be held by the Middle Eastern group, while the Italian company will have management management
TAXES
Danish shipowners complain that removing the tax exemption for seafarers provided by the DIS register would be madness
Copenhagen
MARINAS
Italian tourist portuality suffers from the absence of specific standards
Rome
Today in Rome of the States Generals of the sector organized by ASSONAT in collaboration with Assonautica Italiana
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
Rotterdam
Annual decline of -6.1% with reduction in volumes of both miscellaneous goods and bulk
CRUISES
AIDA Cruises announces a program of modernization of the three class ships "Sphinx"
Miami
Work will be carried out in 2025 and 2026
INFRASTRUCTURE
A new viaduct improves road accessibility to the container platform of Going Ligure
Go Ligure
It features two opposing carried out and variable slopes to overcome the underlying railroad
SEAFARERS
The shipowner industry calls for the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader seized by the Houthis
London
"These are innocent victims of the continued aggression against global shipping," the statement said.
SHIPPING
The EU Council has given way to the mission to protect the ships transiting the Red Sea
Brussels
Operation Aspides will coordinate with EuNavFor Atlanta
COMPETITION
European Commission authorizes CMA CGM to acquire Bolloré Logistics
Brussels
Sets up the sale of all the assets of the logistics company in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin and French Guiana
Sharp decline in intermodal transport handled by Kombiverkehr
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Sharp decline in intermodal transport handled by Kombiverkehr
Frankfurt am Main
The German firm is concerned that the current difficult market situation will persist for a long time. Concern also for the outcome of European policies for combined transport
LEGISLATION
Today in Rome, the 30-year-old celebratory convention of the law 84/94
Rome
Established the Port Authorities and the General Command of the Capitaneries of Puerto-Guard Coastal
SHIPPING
Comparison between the Suez Canal Authority and the heads of the Genovese company Messina
Ismailia
Rabie : appreciation for the growing number of Italian carrier ships passing through the canal
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro dropped by -17.7%
Podgorica
In mild growth (+ 1.2%) the loads to and from Italy
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The interports, with the privatization of managers and areas, at the center of the House discussion
Rome
Frijia (Fdi) : With this law we surpass a discipline that goes back more than 30 years. Ghio (Pd) : new sales of our heritage and fundamental structures for the country
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Intermodal traffic at the Interport in Bologna in 2023
Bentiwant
Transitioned 1.7 million trucks (-10.6%) and 3,391 trains (-33.2%)
TRADE
In 2023 the value of Russian exports of non-energy goods decreased by -23%
Moscow
Overall, exports were down -28.3% percent, while imports grew by 11.7% percent.
SAFETY & SECURITY
GNV strengthens the functionalities of its own fleet assistance center
Genoa
Implemented the Mass Notification Suite solution of Everbridge
NEWS
Port of Gioia Tauro, altering controls to favour ' Ndrangheta in drug traffics
Reggio Calabria
Disjointed a criminal association made up of customs officials, the head of a shipping company, the harbour and the referents of the main coaches
COMPANIES
In 2023 the revenues of the HHLA terminalist group decreased by -8.3%
Hamburg
Decline of -12.0% in the fourth quarter of the year
SHIPPING
Turkon Line will activate a scheduled service between Turkey and the northern Red Sea
Istanbul
It will perform scans in Mersin, Iskenderun, Aqaba and Jeddah
TRUCKING
Germany's BGL applauds Italy's decision to urge the start of an infringement procedure against Austria
Frankfurt am Main / Bolzano
MEETINGS
Convention on novelty for import introduced with the European CBAM Regulation
Venice
Organized by Assosped Venice and Anasped, it will be held on February 28 in Marghera
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
Theme of the event "The future possible of productive and logistical Italy"
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
ACCIDENTS
Fire in the night in the port of Ancona
Ancona
Flames in three caps
PORTS
Last month container traffic in Hong Kong port grew by 19.1% percent.
SHIPPING
Thanks to the rise of the noli, the monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming is growing.
Taipei / Keelung
In January the revenues of Wan Hai Lines decreased by -2.6%
SHIPYARDS
Order to Vard for the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
Fincantieri completes acquisition of Remazel Engineering
PORTS
In January, container traffic at ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Singapore was growing.
Los Angeles / Long Beach / Singapore
For the first time, Singapore's naval registry exceeds 100 million tonnes of gross tonnage
PORTS
In January, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -6.2%
St. Petersburg
Dry loads down -5.8% percent and liquid ones by -6.5% percent
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile