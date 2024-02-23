The new law on the invoicing of demurrage costs has been promulgated in the USA

More than two and a half years after President Joe Biden's invitation to
whether the dominant position of maritime carriers
containerized in the procurement of goods for consumers
U.S. Hurts Domestic Import-Export
(
of 9
and 21
July 2021), today the U.S. Federal Maritime Agency
Commission (FMC) has issued a new law on how to
where ocean carriers and terminal operators must invoice the
demurrage costs for container parking in U.S. ports.
The measure clarifies who is to be charged with the
and within what period this can be done?
carried out, as well as the procedure for disputing those charges.
In particular, the standard states that invoices relating to
demurrage and detention may be issued to or against the
person on whose behalf the biller provides the transport
maritime or storage and that has entered into a contract with the
invoicing party for sea freight or
cargo storage, or to the receiver, or
of the final consignee of the cargo, the person to whom he sees
the final delivery of the goods has been made. In addition, these
invoices cannot be issued at the same time to
of multiple parts.
The standard also requires vessel operating common carriers and
terminal operators to issue demurrage and detention invoices within 30
days since the last time the expenses were incurred. To
party receiving the invoice shall be allowed at least 30 days to
submit requests for reduction, reimbursement or derogation from
these charges and, if a timely request is made, the
the other party must attempt to resolve the dispute within 30
days unless the parties agree on a longer period of time.
long.
The Federal Maritime Commission has announced that most of the
of the provisions of the new law will enter into force
on May 26th.
Specifying that it had voted in favour of the approval of the
Final Rule, Commissioner Carl W. Bentzel, explained why
Finally, it was decided to include in the new standard, in addition to
Maritime carriers, including terminal companies: "Give up
the involvement of marine terminal operators," he clarified
would have created a broad exemption that would distort the intent to
protection of the norm, and that would not have been a good precedent. In addition
shippers, and now FMC, expect common carriers and
MTOs collaborate in practice on issues related to the
Invoicing of demurrage and detention. So it doesn't change to do it
under the auspices of this rule'.