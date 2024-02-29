CMA CGM announces the resumption of transits of its ships in the Southern Red Sea

The French CMA CGM has announced the decision to bring back the
Own container ships on the route through the Red Sea
area where at the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year
The ships were attacked with boats, drones and
missiles conducted by Houthi militiamen from the coast of Yemen. The
attacks were initially countered mainly by the
U.S. and U.K. warships present
in the area, to which more recently have been added ships of
other navies and the naval force deployed for the EuNavFor mission
Aspides decided by the EU.
The CMA CGM Group specified that the transit of its
ships in the region will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and that, being
the decision taken just before crossing the area, the eventual
passage of the unit into the southern Red Sea or its
redirection to the route via the Cape of Good Hope
It cannot be communicated in advance.