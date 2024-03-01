Federagenti, Spanish ports, unlike Italian ones, are able to benefit from the Red Sea crisis

For the President of the Italian Federation of Shipping Agents,
Alessandro Santi, the geopolitical crisis in the Red Sea that has
led to a drastic reduction in maritime traffic in the canal
of Suez, which these days is almost half the size of the
of the one transited in the same period of 2022,
highlights the infrastructural and administrative gaps that relegate the
Italian ports in the last positions among distant European countries
from the ranking - underlined the president of Federagenti - that we
would compete in terms of production propensity, exports and position
geographic. According to Santi, this is made evident by the
performance of Spanish ports: in relation to the latter - ha
"The Suez Canal crisis has led to a
Remarkable performance in the first month of 2024, with a positive sign
+3.4% compared to the same month in 2023. Some ports
Spaniards such as Tarragona, Las Palmas and Bilbao have scored
Double-digit performance. The best results have been achieved
especially from certain commodities: iron and steel (+18.2%), fruit and
vegetables (+19.3%), cereals and forestry. Finally, how was it
a sharp increase in the number of goods in transit via the
containers with +13.8% over 2024». On the Italian side - it has
denounced Santi - "unfortunately Italy continues to present itself
on the market with connectivity indices of our ports
merciless, as well as with logistical performance indexes,
relating in particular to our terrestrial connections with the
continent'.
"It's time," concluded the president of
Federagenti - to start again from the specialization of our systems
linking them to the national production chains, from the backbones
TEN-T, in an environmentally sustainable and resilient framework
that it is the result of a vision that projects us to the next 30 years;
thirty years - concluded the president of Federagenti - in which
We will not be able to leave the responsibility and the right to others
to govern the strategies on our seas."
Santi's reasoning on the deficiencies of the infrastructures that
connect Italian ports to markets, one might add
A comment on the importance of the Suez Canal for the
Italy's supplies and for its trade with
abroad, by water, the Egyptian one, which, if interrupted,
second and third is the Italian infrastructural deficit, which
It is often made apparent when an increase in trading volumes is reflected in the
it comes up against the capacity limits of this national system
of works.