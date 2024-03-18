Ports of Naples and Salerno, Liebherr completes the supply of four wheeled gantry cranes

The Swiss company Liebherr has completed the supply of four
new gantry cranes in the ports of Salerno and Naples. A vehicle
lifting and handling was intended for the Salerno
Container Terminal (SCT) of the Gallozzi group and three at CO. NA.TE.CO.
(Neapolitan Terminal Containers Consortium) of the Mediterranean group
Shipping Company (MSC). These are cranes with a hybrid engine
running on both diesel and electric power, which are
marketed in Italy through Mac Port - Macchine
Port operators, Liebherr's national agent.