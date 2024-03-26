After last month's order to the Meyer shipyard
Werft for the construction of the fourth cruise ship of 180 thousand
gross tonnage of the "Excel" class, which has
interrupted a long period of five years in which the group
U.S. has not issued orders for new naval units
(
of 14
February
2024), today the American Carnival Corporation has
A new order has been announced, again for the plant
German shipbuilding, for a fifth ship of the same class
which is expected to be taken over in 2028 and
will be placed in the fleet of the Carnival Cruise company
Line.
The delivery of the fourth ship of the "Excel" class is
scheduled for spring 2027 and follows the take-over of the
first three ships of the class in 2021 ( Mardi Gras),
in 2022 (Carnival Celebration) and 2023 (Carnival
Jubilee).
The fifth ship will also be powered by natural gas
liquefied and will be able to accommodate more than 6,400 passengers and
1,800 crew members.