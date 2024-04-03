In the first two months of 2024, cargo traffic in the port of Taranto decreased by -7.8%

In the first two months of 2024, the traffic of goods in the port of
Taranto decreased by -7.8% compared to the same period
last year, having amounted to almost 1.9 million
Tons. The reduction was driven by the sharp decline
of the volumes of cargo handled last February, which is
partially offset by the +7.5% increase in
first month of 2024.
Last February, there were a total of
804 thousand tons of goods, with a sharp decrease of -22.4%
compared to February 2023 caused by the contraction in
loads in all product segments except
of liquid bulk which, with 243 thousand tons handled,
marked an increase of +5.2%. On the other hand, the reduction in
of dry bulk amounted to 405 thousand tons (-24.5%) as follows
such as that of miscellaneous goods, which totalled 156 thousand
tons (-42.0%), of which only 5 thousand tons of cargo
containerized (-84.4%) and about 152 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (-36.6%).
The overall contraction in traffic handled in February
2024 was also determined by both the reduction of
goods at unloading and those at loading, which were found to be equal to
respectively to 409 thousand tons (-21.6%) and 395 thousand tons
(-23,2%).