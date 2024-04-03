Global Ports Holding takes over the management of the cruise terminal at the Port of Liverpool

London-based terminal operator Global Ports Holding (GPH), which
is the world's leading independent terminal operator
cruises and which is owned by Turkey's Global Investment Holdings (GIH),
signed a 50-year concession contract
with Mersey Docks And Harbour Co. of the British group Peel Ports
to manage the cruise terminal at the Port of Liverpoool, activities
which is expected to take delivery in the next few years.
days.
Global Ports Holding plans to invest up to €25 million
pounds (€29 million) in the UK terminal, equipping it with
the other of a floating pier to allow the landing
simultaneous operation of two 300-metre-long vessels, increasing the capacity of the
to more than 7,000 passengers. It is also
the construction of a new maritime station, as well as the
of facilities for tourists and residents.
In 2023, 102 ships arrived at Liverpool Cruise Terminal
cruise ships for a total traffic of over 186 thousand passengers
which is expected to rise to more than 200 thousand passengers in the
2024 and then exceed 300 thousand per year once the new
Facilities provided for by the new management will be completed.