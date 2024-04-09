Cooperation pact between the associations of ports and ferry companies in Greece

Athanasios Liagos, President of the Greek Ports Association
(ELIME), and Dionysis Theodoratos, President of SEEN,
The Greek Association of Companies Operating Fleets of
ferries, have signed a cooperation agreement between the two
organisations that provide for joint actions aimed at improving the
port governance, with a particular focus on
security, competitiveness and the provision of
high-quality maritime transport, to the presentation of
proposals for the use of instruments and financial resources to
support projects and actions of common interest, the analysis of the
structural problems and peculiarities of the port system
in the light of international competition, the use of
new environmental technologies and the need to
prepare ports to welcome new generation ships.
Particular attention is paid to the adaptation of the
of ports, in order to equip the quays with cold ironing systems
in order to be able to supply shore-side electricity to ships at berth,
allowing the on-board engines to be switched off. In this context, it is necessary to
agreed to jointly monitor progress in the field of
transition to new green technologies, to ensure the
that the adaptation of ports goes hand in hand with the development of
sustainable naval technologies.