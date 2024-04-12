The concession of towing services in the port of Genoa has been confirmed to Rimorchiatori Riuniti Porto di Genova

At Rimorchiatori Riuniti Port of Genoa
The assignment of the technical-nautical towing service has been confirmed
at the port and roadstead of Genoa, activities that the company
wholly controlled by Rimorchiatori Mediterranei carries out
a fleet of thirteen vehicles.
Announcing that during the concession period
Rimorchiatori Riuniti Port of Genoa is planning
A total of €35 million of investments in new vehicles
who will renew the fleet, Alberto Dellepiane, managing
director Italy of Rimorchiatori Mediterranei and president of
Rimorchiatori Riuniti Port of Genoa, recalled that "Genoa
It has been our home for over a hundred years and - he added -
We can only be proud to continue to offer for the
Next fifteen years the port towage service in the city
where our story began in 1922, contributing with the
our means and our workers to the safety of navigation
and the landing of ships and, with it, of the people who work
at the airport'.
Altogether Rimorchiatori Mediterranei, which is part of the
MSC Group, has a fleet of about 170 vessels and more
1,000 employees operating in Europe, Asia and South America. With its
subsidiaries, provides its services in 18 ports, including Genoa,
Salerno, Augusta, Syracuse, Milazzo-Messina, Catania, Ravenna,
Ancona and other ports of call and, abroad, in the ports of Valletta
(Malta), Floro (Norway), Singapore, in some terminals in Colombia
and in several airports in Malaysia, as well as being present through
strategic shareholdings in the port of Trieste and Piraeus (Greece).