testata inforMARE
Cerca
13 April 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
03:09 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
MARITIME SERVICES
The concession of towing services in the port of Genoa has been confirmed to Rimorchiatori Riuniti Porto di Genova
Investments of €35 million are planned to renew the fleet
Genova
April 12, 2024
At Rimorchiatori Riuniti Port of Genoa The assignment of the technical-nautical towing service has been confirmed at the port and roadstead of Genoa, activities that the company wholly controlled by Rimorchiatori Mediterranei carries out a fleet of thirteen vehicles.

Announcing that during the concession period Rimorchiatori Riuniti Port of Genoa is planning A total of €35 million of investments in new vehicles who will renew the fleet, Alberto Dellepiane, managing director Italy of Rimorchiatori Mediterranei and president of Rimorchiatori Riuniti Port of Genoa, recalled that "Genoa It has been our home for over a hundred years and - he added - We can only be proud to continue to offer for the Next fifteen years the port towage service in the city where our story began in 1922, contributing with the our means and our workers to the safety of navigation and the landing of ships and, with it, of the people who work at the airport'.

Altogether Rimorchiatori Mediterranei, which is part of the MSC Group, has a fleet of about 170 vessels and more 1,000 employees operating in Europe, Asia and South America. With its subsidiaries, provides its services in 18 ports, including Genoa, Salerno, Augusta, Syracuse, Milazzo-Messina, Catania, Ravenna, Ancona and other ports of call and, abroad, in the ports of Valletta (Malta), Floro (Norway), Singapore, in some terminals in Colombia and in several airports in Malaysia, as well as being present through strategic shareholdings in the port of Trieste and Piraeus (Greece).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
The construction of the new Venetian container terminal in Porto Marghera is being carried out.
PORTS
The construction of the new Venetian container terminal in Porto Marghera is being carried out.
Venice
It will be able to accommodate Panamax vessels and will have an annual traffic capacity of one million teu
The French Senate has approved a bill to limit the right to strike in transport
JOBS
The French Senate has approved a bill to limit the right to strike in transport
Last year container traffic in Malta decreased by -11.4%
PORTS
Last year container traffic in Malta decreased by -11.4%
The Valletta
Crucierists in growth of 59.1%
SHIPPING
Approved by the Transport Commission of the Spanish Congress a proposal to improve the competitiveness of the REC Ship Register
Madrid
Applause from ANAVE. The number of national flag merchant ships has fallen to the all-time low
Pirate attacks on ships have been growing.
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships have been growing.
London
Recrudescence of Somali piracy
SAFETY & SECURITY
Assshipowners, well the decree that delegates security checks to recognized bodies
Rome
Messina : a concrete step forward in the optics of an ever greater competitiveness of the Italian flag
Le Aziende informano
Protocollo d'intesa tra l'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale e l'Escola Europea di Intermodal Transport
SHIPPING
Maritime traffic in the Panama Canal is expected to gradually normalize from here to 2025
Balboa
The start of the rainy season, expected at the end of the month, is expected to lift the number of ships transits from 27 to 36.
Last year on world cruise ships the record number of 31.7 million passengers (+ 55.4%) was embarked on.
CRUISES
Last year on world cruise ships the record number of 31.7 million passengers (+ 55.4%) was embarked on.
Miami
Past the historic peak of the pre-pandemic year of 2019
LEGISLATION
Updating the rules governing the berth service
Rome
Ok the government to decree establishing public company to manage state-owned toll roads
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and Logtainer for the development of intermodal services that integrate transport on iron, rubber and sea
TRUCKING
DFDS buys the entire network of self-transport services between Turkey and the Europe of Ekol Logistics
Copenhagen
Transaction of the value of 260 million euros
CRUISES
13.8 million crucierists are expected in Italian ports this year.
SHIPPING
Africa Morocco Link has changed ownership
Casablanca / Athens
51% percent of the capital went from Bank of Africa to CTM and 49% percent from Attica to Stena Line
CRUISES
NCL orders Fincantieri four new cruise ships with letter of intent for four more units
Miami
Four units from 77mila-86mila tsl and four from 200mila tsl will be delivered between 2026 and 2036
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe calls for the EU the urgent definition of a maritime industrial strategy
Brussels
Tytgat : By 2035 we want to provide ten thousand sustainable and digitalised vessels to the key sectors of the European blue economy
SHIPPING
MSC ships will strengthen Georgia's maritime links with North Africa and Spain
Batumi
New rotation through the hubs of Gioia Tauro and Marsaxlokk
In the port of Naples, the new floating dry dock has arrived
SHIPYARDS
In the port of Naples, the new floating dry dock has arrived
Naples
Expected the processing of 20-25 vessels each year
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Switzerland will finance the construction of an intermodal terminal in Domodossola
Bern
Grant of 38.8 million francs to the 67.7 million investment planned by Germany's CargoBeamer
Unions stress the high end of the strike for the renewal of the contract of the port workers
JOBS
Unions stress the high end of the strike for the renewal of the contract of the port workers
Rome
Today in Genoa, the final national manifestation
PORTS
Meeting in Brussels to avert the negative impact on EU ports of the ETS Directive
Brussels
Rixi : The aim is to avoid weakening the maritime capacity of the Union
PORTS
In February the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna grew by 2.1%
Ravenna
In decline the bulk bulk is liquid and solid
In 2023, maritime transport along the Arctic route reached a record volume of more than 36 million tonnes
SHIPPING
In 2023, maritime transport along the Arctic route reached a record volume of more than 36 million tonnes
Moscow
Expected 150 million tonnes per annum by 2030
SHIPPING
The Greek group Attica is set to record a new historical record of revenues.
Kallithea
Profit after tax in growth of +259,0%
Le Aziende informano
ABB fornirà la sua soluzione per il Cold - Ironing nel Porto Internazionale di Portsmouth
Rixi : Communication lines on alpine crossings are priority for Italy
INFRASTRUCTURE
Rixi : Communication lines on alpine crossings are priority for Italy
Brussels
The Mechanism to Link Europe is useful for carrying out large infrastructure, especially cross-border ones.
LOGISTICS
Joint venture Fratelli Cosulich-XCA (Arcese Group) in Automotive Logistics to Go Ligure
Genoa
Sandoli : We aspire to become the gateway to the European market, offering a convincing alternative to the ports of the North
PORTS
The earthquake in Taiwan has seriously damaged the infrastructure of Hualien's port
Kaohsiung
Suspended the activities in the stopover
PORTS
The AD Ports Group is involved in the realization of the new large Iraqi port of Al-Faw
Baghdad / Abu Dhabi
Joint venture with the General Company for Ports of Iraq
SHIPPING
Concern of Confitarma, Assogasliquidi-Federchemistry and UNEM for the revision of the ETD Directive
Rome
No to the proposal to eliminate the tax exemption on marine transport fuels
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM entrups Damen work to increase the energy efficiency of ships
Gorinchem
Expected the installation of bulbs on the bow of about 100 ships
PORTS
Started the construction of the first dresser for the realization of the new foranea dam in Genoa
Genoa
The pose is scheduled in May
INFRASTRUCTURE
The regasification terminal FSRU Toscana left Livorno direct to Genoa
Livorno
In the Ligurian scalp and then in Marseille maintenance interventions will be carried out
MARITIME SERVICES
Confirmed to Tugchiers Meeting Port of Genoa the granting of trailer services in the port of Genoa
Confirmed to Tugchiers Meeting Port of Genoa the granting of trailer services in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Planned investment of 35 million euros to renovate fleet
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, OOIL revenues decreased by -9.0%
Hong Kong
Containers carried by the OOCL fleet increased by 3.4%
ECONOMY
Mattioli (Federation of the Sea) relaunches the propulsive role of maritime clusters
Rome
Today, the National Sea Day and the marinara culture are celebrated
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, the revenues of Yang Ming and WHL grew by 18.5% and 8.1%
Keelung / Taipei
In March the increments were equal to 20.3% and 8.6%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2023 the freight traffic handled by the State Railways Group fell by -2.0%
Rome
The Logistics Pole posted a net loss of -80 million euros, up 63 million euros.
SEAFARERS
Port of Genoa, inaugurated new rooms of Stella Maris at Maritime stations
Genoa
They are intended for the welfare and socialization of seafarers in transit in the Superba
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
LOGISTICS
Germany's Dachser has acquired the compatriate Brummer Logistik
Kempten
The company specializes in the logistics of perishable products
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, Evergreen's revenues increased by 32.6% percent.
Taipei
In March, the increase was 36.5% percent.
ASSOCIATIONS
Cooperation pact between the associations of the ports and ferry companies of Greece
The Piraeus
Among the activities, make sure that port benches are adequate for new naval technologies
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods at ports in Lazio fell by -5.7% percent. Record of cruises
Cyvitavecchia
Passenger of line services growing by 10.0%
ENVIRONMENT
RINA will collaborate on the sustainable development of ports and shipping of Indonesia
Genoa
Contract with the World Bank
SHIPPING
In Udine the Officine Rotable Maintenance of FVG Rail has been equipped with a lawn back in fossa
Procedure
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova's assembly to merge for incorporation of the Zip Consortium
Padova
Capital increase of more than 7.8 million split between Municipality, Province, and Chamber of Commerce
SHIPPING
Turkish Arkas orders four container ships from 4,300 teu to Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard
Izmir
On the way an investment of 240 million
LOGISTICS
Deutsche Bahn would have solicited a group of potential bidders to submit proposals to acquire DB Schenker
New York
The invitation addressed, among others, to DSV, Maersk and MSC
SHIPPING
Interferry calls on governments to use carbon tax revenues to equip the harbour quays of cold ironing
Victoria
Corrigan : 'imperative that the extensive installation of OPS facilities is undertaken with urgency'
SHIPPING
Training courses for GNV crews to avoid collisions with cetaceans and sea turtles
Genoa
Made together with the research body Foundation CIMA, they also promote the protection of biodiversity
PORTS
DP World and Rumo will carry out a new grain and fertilizer terminal in the port of Santos
Curitiba / Dubai
Expected an investment of nearly 500 million
SHIPPING
Singaporean ONE will restructure the feeder service between the Adriatic and Egypt
Singapore
You will include scals in Trieste and Piraeus
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New rail services of Rail Cargo Group between Austria, Germany and Italy
Vienna
Increase in the frequency of departures on the Duisburg-Villach-Lubiana line
CRUISES
Over 700mila crucierists approved in 2023 at Spezia spent a total of 71.2 million euros.
The Spezia
68.3% of this sum for the purchase of organized tours
PORTS
Five more ULCV banchina cranes for the Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelepas
Gelang Patah
They have been ordered to Chinese ZPMC
PORTS
On April 11, the sixth edition of the "Italian Port Days" will begin.
Rome
Also this year the project has been divided into two sessions : the first in the spring and the second from September 20 to October 20
TRUCKING
Autonomous driving systems ensure benefits to self-driving companies and drivers, ensure from China
Shanghai
Deshun Logistics tests the technologies of Inceptio Technology in commercial travel
PORTS
In the first half of 2024, the traffic in goods in the port of Taranto declined by -7.8% percent.
Taranto
Decisive decline of -22.4% in February
JOBS
The three days of a strike on the contract of the port workers will be on the road.
Rome
On Friday, a national demonstration will be held in Genoa
MEETINGS
On April 16 in Nola, the national conference of the Union Interports Reunited
Nola
Event " Interports to the center. A strategic network for Italy "
SHIPPING
Attic sold the ferry Express Skiathos for nine million euros
Athens
Built in 1996, it was ceded to 4Naver Shipholding
PORTS
Suda's cretese port will be equipped with a new cruise terminal
Drapetsona
Funds for the deepening of the basics of the Hellenic port of Stylida
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTS
On April 11, the sixth edition of the "Italian Port Days" will begin.
Rome
Also this year the project has been divided into two sessions : the first in the spring and the second from September 20 to October 20
MEETINGS
On April 16 in Nola, the national conference of the Union Interports Reunited
Nola
Event " Interports to the center. A strategic network for Italy "
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
COMPANIES
VTTI and IKAV will acquire control of the LNG Adriatic regasification terminal
Rotterdam / Hamburg
Set up a consortium to acquire a majority of the capital
INFRASTRUCTURE
On April 16, the Conference of Instructional Services on the Project of the Bridge on the Strait of Messina
Rome
Participants will be made available to the design documentation
SHIPPING
The construction of the new series of large garage ships of the elvetica Sallaum Lines began
Sarnen
SHIPYARDS
In 2023, the ship repair activities in the Greek shipyards grew
The Piraeus
Work carried out on 651 ships (+ 9.8%)
PORTS
New historical record of revenue of Chinese terminalist group COSCO Shipping Ports
Hong Kong
Last year it was closed with a net profit of 394.3 million (+ 0.9%)
COMPANIES
The preliminary agreement for the sale of the "Il Secolo XIX" newspaper to the MSC group has been made official.
Turin / Geneva
Initiation of exclusive negotiations to enable the conduct of due diligence
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
State Railway Agreement-ESA for the application of space services technologies to logistics
Rome
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2023, Interporto Padova recorded a 7.3% increase in the value of production.
Padova
Net profit to 2.9 million euros (+ 2.0%)
LOGISTICS
Sixth edition of the report on corridors and logistics efficiency of Contship and SRM
Melzo
The former Works of the Manufacturing Firms of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto are already resorting to the former Works of Manufacturing.
PORTS
Agreement to the Spezia for the use of hydrogen as fuel for rail maneuvers in port
The Spezia
It was initialed by the AdSP and Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal
CRUISES
Carnival orders Meyer Werft a fifth class cruise ship "Excel"
Miami
Will be taken in delivery in 2028
AVIATION
Brussels fears that Lufthansa's acquisition of ITA could limit competition
Brussels
Communique the preliminary outcome of the investigation
The port community of La Spezia recalls Giorgio Bucchioni
PORTS
The port community of La Spezia recalls Giorgio Bucchioni
The Spezia
It was a smart, constant and unfathomable reference, underlining maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile