ESPO sets out the issues that need to be addressed in order for European ports to meet the challenges ahead
Memorandum ahead of the European elections in June
Bruxelles
April 22, 2024
In the run-up to the European elections in June, the Association of
European ports highlighted which issues should be
addressed at EU level over the next five years in order to
allow ports to play, in addition to their traditional role as
multimodal centres in the supply chain, those of hubs
strategic partners and facilitators of Europe's ambitions and its
sustainable, digital, competitive, cohesive and social future.
In a memorandum entitled "A zero-emission Europe"
smart, resilient and competitive: Europe's ports are
part of the solution", the European Sea Ports Organisation
(ESPO) lists nine priorities, starting with the request to the
policy makers to provide clarity and support to ports to ensure
the effective implementation of existing legislation. At it
context, inconsistencies or policies should be addressed
and ports should be allowed to have the right to
space needed to take on the role of facilitators of the
transition to renewable energy. In particular, by highlighting
whereas the energy transition will require availability
areas in ports, the association urges the removal of barriers
and the consideration of ports when
develop energy policies, circular economy and energy strategies.
carbon. ESPO also calls for financial support for
riskier pioneering energy investments.
For the association, the European Union should then allow
prioritise green investment where this is the case.
makes more sense in terms of reducing emissions, and
should safeguard a level playing field between ports
both in the context of the internal market and in relation to ports
close to Europe. In this regard, ESPO urges the EU to
adopt a 'competitiveness check'
decision-making processes, including ensuring equality
access to and conditions to finance, avoiding approaches to
divergent national countries.
Specifying that ports are an important pillar of the
sovereignty of the European supply chain and that the
ports are in favour of a more harmonised approach to
address foreign influence on ports, ESPO points out that,
However, Europe must continue to be an attractive market in
investment and that EU security measures should not be
stop trade, but only make it safer.
Other issues that, in ESPO's opinion, must be
priority are that of further measures
needed to strengthen cybersecurity and to make progress
digitalisation and the creation of a solid
Financing Support Instrument for Ports, which - recalls the
THE ASSOCIATION - In the next ten years they need 80 billion
of investments in euros.
In addition, it is imperative for ESPO to adopt a
more integrated when developing new policies, with a
transport sector, and in particular ports, which do not
can be considered as stand-alone. To this end,
In this regard, ESPO highlights the need for more
close cooperation between the Commission's Directorates-General
being indispensable, in order to deal with the complexity of the
of today's challenges, a continuous, transparent and open dialogue between
EU stakeholders and policymakers.
Finally, the association calls for effective collaboration between
stakeholders in order to attract new businesses and
ports and port cities, as ports
cannot perform their role without the right staff
to meet new challenges.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher