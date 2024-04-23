HHLA will acquire 51% of the capital of the Austrian intermodal transport company Roland Spedition
Its network connects the ports of Hamburg, Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Koper, Rotterdam and Trieste
Amburgo
April 23, 2024
The German terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und
Logistik AG (HHLA) to acquire 51% of the capital of
Austrian intermodal transport company Roland Spedition
GmbH, while the remaining share will remain in the hands of the current
owners of the company, Christian Gutjahr and Nikolaus Hirnschall,
who will continue to guide its activity.
Roland Spedition GmbH was founded in 1982 as a
joint venture between Austria's Heinz Gutjahr and Germany's Roland
Spedition. The company, which is headquartered in Schwechat, Lower Austria,
operates an extensive network in Central and Southern Europe, covering the
northern European ports of Hamburg, Antwerp, Bremerhaven and Rotterdam and
the southern European ones of Koper and Trieste. The company has about 50
employees and handles shipments annually for a volume equal to
About 130 thousand TEU containers.
