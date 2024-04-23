The launch of the Norwegian Aqua cruise ship at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera

Today, in Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard,
the launch of the Norwegian Aqua
cruise ship was celebrated,
the first unit of the "Prima Plus" class of the
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). With 156,300 tons of
gross tonnage and a length of approximately 322 meters, the new ship will be
10% larger than the first two ships in the class
"Prima", also built by Fincantieri.
Work on Norwegian Aqua will continue until its debut
scheduled for April 2025 when the ship will take up
service by making seven-day itineraries in the Caribbean with
depart from Port Canaveral, Florida. There will be stopovers in the
tropical destinations in Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic),
Tortola (British Virgin Islands), St. Thomas (Virgin Islands
and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas.
After the Caribbean season, from August 2025 to October 2025 Norwegian
Aqua will operate five- and seven-day itineraries at
Bermuda departing from New York, and then five-day cruises and
seven days in the Eastern Caribbean departing from Miami from October
2025 to April 2026.