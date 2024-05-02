A factory for the construction of tugboats was inaugurated in Safaga, Egypt
Ten naval units will be built for the Suez Canal Authority
Safaga
May 2, 2024
On Tuesday in Safaga, Egypt, at the
South Red Sea Shipyard has opened a shed that
will be used for the construction of tugboats which is
the result of a partnership between the shipbuilding company and Suez
Canal Authority and is part of the government's plan to
the establishment of maritime industries in Egypt through the
building partnerships with the private sector. The new
The factory occupies an area of 9 thousand square meters.
The production facility was completed in seven months
parallel to the construction in the shipyard of the first two
ten tugboats designed by Canada's Robert Allan Ltd. and
for the Suez Canal Authority.
