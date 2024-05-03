To speed up the process of making the port of La Spezia and its hinterland the first ZFD

The Associations of Shipping Agents, Customs Officers and Customs Officers
shippers from La Spezia have launched an appeal for
speed up the procedure to make it effectively operational
the country's first port-centric Customs Free Zone
and its hinterland of Santo Stefano Magra. Alexander
Laghezza, representative of the La Spezia port community and
President of the Freight Forwarders' Association, addressing
first of all to the Customs Agency, highlighted the need for
to speed up the process and to apply a standard, the one on ZFDs,
provided for in Article 12, paragraph 5 of the President's Decree 40/2024
of the Council of Ministers, which entered into force on 17 April,
which regulates the Simplified Logistics Zones and provides for
the introduction, within them, of real Zones
Customs Clearances.
"The Customs Free Zones," Laghezza pointed out
represent a potentially decisive leap in quality:
do not only allow the storage of goods in suspension of the
payments and duties, but also make it possible to
processing of these goods, favouring the establishment in the ZFD areas
of real production activities. The fact that the
spotlights have been turned on the port of La Spezia and the hinterland
of Santo Stefano Magra - Laghezza underlined - has nothing to do with it.
random: beyond what happens for other Logistics Zones
Specials that require a design of spaces, areas
parking and warehousing of goods, but also of services
Shuttle to and from the port in symbiosis of which they are called to
the one consisting of the La Spezia port and the hinterland is
Already today, an operating system, a real plug &
play system, able to guarantee full functionality in
Very short timeframes'.