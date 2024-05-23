Austria's Rail Cargo Group and Serbia's Transfera form a joint venture

Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the freight division on
rail of the Austrian railway group ÖBB, and the company
Serbian logistics company Transfera have set up a joint venture, with
based in Belgrade, which will be tasked with developing solutions
intermodal logistics in Serbia and the Balkans
Western. On the occasion of today's signing of the Constitution
of the joint venture at the Austrian Embassy in Belgrade,
Austrian Ambassador Christian Ebner recalled that Austria
is one of the largest foreign investors in the Republic of
Serbia, where it directs resources of about 3.6 billion euros.
In recent years, Serbia has been carrying out the
reconstruction of the railway network and its modernisation and
and the creation of intermodal terminals.
Last November, the new intermodal terminal in Krusevac
The first freight train built in collaboration with RCG and
Transfera. In addition, in January 2023, the railway company
has established the subsidiary Rail Cargo Carrier-Serbiad, with
based in Belgrade, which can offer international transport in
Serbia using its own traction and staff.