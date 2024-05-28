Hupac closed the 2023 financial year with a net loss of CHF -6.2 million
Upcoming increase in the frequency of intermodal services on the Benelux-Italy corridor
Chiasso
May 28, 2024
In 2023, the year in which intermodal shipments handled by the
group decreased by -11.7%
February 2024), Switzerland's Hupac has returned to recording
a net loss as was the case in 2020 due to
of the most pronounced impact on that exercise of the effects
of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the group's revenues were
amounted to CHF 648.1 million, down -3.1%
on 2022. EBITDA amounted to €43.6 million (-31.2%). The
pre-tax profit and net income were
both negative, amounting respectively to -2.6 million and
-6.2 million francs, compared with positive results of 12.7 million francs
million and 7.6 million in the previous year.
Commenting on the company's achievements in 2023, the
Hupac President Hans-Jörg Bertschi pointed out that
"For several years now, we have been experiencing a downward spiral of low
Availability of the rail network due to disruptions
and construction works, combined with rising energy costs,
of traction and traces'. Bertschi pointed out that the
punctuality of trains on the north-south axis through the
Switzerland has dropped to 50% and unscheduled cancellations
of trains exceed 10% and found that, under these conditions,
The competitiveness of combined transport is in
suffering compared to road transport which has
overcapacity in the current recessionary market environment.
According to Hupac, in order to support the modal shift, it would be necessary to
the adoption of various measures, even small ones,
with the unstable traffic situation on the north-south axis
through Switzerland, which - in the company's opinion - could
be sustainably improved, for example, by creating
parking tracks for trains and, therefore, with buffer tracks at
north and south of the Alps to ensure that trains can leave the
terminals even in the event of disruptions and may be
temporarily parked along the corridor until it is
You can continue your journey.
Hupac also pointed out that, due to the continuous
capacity problems of the Rhine Valley Railway, it is
urgent need to find alternatives through France, with the adaptation of the
of the Belgium-Metz-Strasbourg-Basel section with a profile of four
meters which turns out to be a priority. It is
in the interest of Switzerland's modal shift policy - HA
Hupac noted that combined transport between Belgium and
Italy can be routed through the most
short through France to the Gotthard Base Tunnel.
According to the company, Switzerland should therefore co-finance
the extension of the Vosges tunnels, similar to what has been done in
Italy and, as an alternative route, also the Wörth-Strasbourg line
it should be upgraded as a supply line to Alptransit
for the continuous traffic of freight trains with hybrid drive or
diesel.
For Hupac, on the other hand, the expected
redistribution of subsidies from long-haul transport to
the short-haul route in the Alpine transit through Switzerland.
"The greater the penetration of traffic into the network
Bertschi explained that the quality deficits are greater
and production costs and therefore the risk of backshift. Subsidies
they should therefore not be reduced on long-distance routes,
Otherwise, there will be a relocation by road."
In Hupac's view, in order to promote combined transport between the
Southern Germany and Alsace and Italy further
funds totalling CHF 15 million.
Hupac recalled that, in the context of the discussion of the
2023 Modal Shift Report to the Swiss Parliament,
representatives and associations of all forms of
the country's transport supported these three demands, following
to which the National Council's Transport Committee has
tabled three motions to this effect at the spring session. The
On 11 June, the first evaluation of these
requests from the National Council.
With regard to the outlook for 2024 in terms of
development of the network, Hupac specified that it will focus on
on the expansion of the offer from the Cologne Nord terminal, which the
group took over in early 2023
December 2022), and on the reinforcement of the service on the corridor
Benelux-Italy. In addition, it is planned for next autumn
an increase in the frequency of the Zeebrugge-Piacenza relationship and the
connection of the Rotterdam-Brescia connection to the
Rotterdam C.RO with ferry services to the UK. It is
the connection of the port of Lübeck to the network is also planned
Hupac via the Ludwigshafen hub.
