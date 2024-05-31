On July 1, Maersk will introduce a Fossil Fuel Fee

On July 1st, the shipping company
Danish containerized company Maersk to introduce Fossil Fuel Fee
(FFF), a tariff on fossil fuels to be
Applied to all new valid contract quotations
more than three months and will gradually replace the nicknames
Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF) and Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS) which
are currently in force and are updated quarterly to the
in order to cover the additional costs of sea freight forwarding
determined by the type of fuel used, with the first
changes in the cost of fuel, and the second
introduced as a result of the new IMO rules limiting the
sulphur contained in the fuel.
Specifying that the new FFF will be updated
On a quarterly basis, Maersk explained that the new
Fuel price correction will be applied in order to
simplify the charging of these costs into a single surcharge, including
in view of the possible introduction of new rules
require the use of a new type of fuel that would
the effect of increasing the complexity of the nicks.