Tomorrow La Méridionale will inaugurate the Livorno-Île-Rousse ferry service.

La Méridionale, a shipping company that has been
of last year is part of the French shipping group CMA CGM,
extends its network of ferry services to Italy. Tomorrow
In fact, the maritime carrier will inaugurate its new
service between the port of Livorno and the port of Île-Rousse, in
Corsica, which will be active until 30 September. Are
There will be three weekly departures on Mondays,
Wednesday and Saturday.
The ship La Kalliste will be used on the route.
It has a carrying capacity of 500 passengers and 160
Cars. The company's fleet is also made up of
the three ships Piana, Girolata and Pelagos , which
are used on routes connecting the ports of Marseille and
Toulon with the ports of Ajaccio and Portovecchio in Corsica and with the
Moroccan port of Tanger Med.