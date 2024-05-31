Part of the former Tubimar area of the port of Ancona will be reserved for the development of the nautical shipbuilding industry

A part of the former Tubimar area of the port of Ancona will be reserved for the development of the nautical shipbuilding. The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea approved yesterday an act of address to define the functional reorganization of the real estate complex, which was involved in the severe fire of September 2020 and currently the subject of accommodations and restructuring (
of the September 16
2020), with the aim of programming the destinations of use of the pavilions on the basis of the needs expressed by the port operators and the development forecasts of certain productive sectors such as that of shipbuilding and luxury nautical.
Some spaces of the unlewalled pavilions since the fire were given in concession to port enterprises that have applied for it for cargo storage assets, materials and as a stand-off for automatons. The irretrievably damaged pavilions, now that the judicial path has been completed, will instead be demolished and given in concession. The approved address provides that this latter area will be dedicated to the recovery of the manufacturing vocation of the site with the coexistence of two areas of excellence of the dorsal stopover, that of logistics and shipbuilding.
The AdSP has specified that the intent is, therefore, to promote the transformation of a part of the former Tubimar by increasing the spaces available to the nautical from 30% to 50% of the total of the surfaces, thus favoring the creation of a district productive in which companies find further areas of development, for which they have several times expressed interest. "The luxury shipbuilding industry, Vincenzo Garofalo, is a productive excellence that identifies the port of Ancona at the international level," the president of the port city of Vincenzo Garofalo said. With this act of address we make a further concrete act of attention in support of a towering sector, capable of bringing long-term investments, direct work and the induced by the enterprises of the territory and above all employment. An interest that also involves in certain ways the training, action brought forward by the Marche Yachting Association of which the AdSP is socia because it shares the need to promote knowledge of a sector that can offer great opportunities for employment for young people ".
In this regard, it is legitimate to cast doubt on the opportunity for bodies such as the Port System Authority-that of Ancona as well as other Italian ones-to associate with organizations incorporated predominantly or in toto by private firms whose aim is to protect the economic and social interests of a category or part of it and, as representatives of this, to make proposals that may or may not be accepted by the institutional authorities, including the same AdSP. In the specific case, one of the purposes stated by the Marche Yachting and Cruising Association is to "bring together the voice of the sector in the dialogue with the institutions and institutes of training", dialogue that seems appropriate to take place at a venue institutional rather than in an associative venue.