Damen has filed for bankruptcy against the Romanian shipyard of Mangalia

In recent days, the Dutch shipbuilding group Damen has
filed with the Court of Constance for bankruptcy in the
the Romanian shipyard Damen Shipyards Mangalia, of
in which it owns 49% of the capital. The remaining 51% of the company's share capital
The company has been held by the Romanian government since 2018
through Santierul Naval 2 Mai, a wholly-owned company
controlled by the Ministry of Economy, while the management of the
of the plant is entrusted to Damen
(
of 23
March
and 28
July
2018). Last summer, Damen demonstrated
the intention to leave the Mangalia company,
also appealing to the International Arbitration Centre of the Chamber
Austrian Economic Association of Vienna in order to obtain the resolution of the
of the 2018 agreement with the Bucharest government
(
of 7
August
2023).
Meanwhile, more than a thousand of the 1,500 workers at the shipyard in
Mangalia have been placed on technical unemployment since Monday
due to the absence of work in the plant.